LW Hospitality Advisors (LWHA ®) Announces Addition of Beverly Hills, CA Office & Appointment of Bill Doak as Chief Executive Officer of LWHA Asset Management Services

08/04/2020 | 06:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LW Hospitality Advisors (LWHA) today announced the appointment of Bill Doak as Chief Executive Officer of LWHA Asset Management Services.  Mr. Doak, a lifelong California resident who is currently based in Beverly Hills, CA has more than 35 years of hospitality industry experience having held an array of hospitality leadership roles in operations, marketing, product development, and asset management with blue chip organizations that include: CIM Group, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Ian Schrager Company, JRK Hotel Group, Loews Hotels, and Morgans Hotel Group.

Gary Isenberg, President of LWHA Asset Management Services, said, “During the past few years we have worked closely with Bill in connection with several rewarding problem-solving assignments that resulted in millions of dollars of value creation, and I look forward to his collaboration as we continue to expand our hotel asset management practice.”

“Bill’s experience and capabilities in lodging real estate are wide and deep, which further enhance the firm’s senior ranks,” said Daniel H. Lesser, President & CEO of LWHA. Mr. Lesser further added, “During these challenging times we are fortunate to have been retained in connection with a myriad of litigation, receivership valuation, and workout strategy mandates.  Bill Doak joins LWHA at a time when our clients have indicated that after Labor Day, they anticipate a rapid volume of additional complex assignments that will require our assistance.” 

Mr. Doak said, “I am delighted with the opportunity to join LWHA. During the past several years, I worked with Evan Weiss and Gary Isenberg in connection with several challenging mandates which they successfully executed. Dan, Evan, and Gary are well known highly respected lodging industry professionals who have developed the nation’s best in class hotel centric valuation, advisory, and asset management services platform."

LWHA Chief Operating Officer Principal Evan Weiss said, “Bill’s hospitality operational background combined with his specialized asset management expertise which have been developed from the owner’s perspective, perfectly positions him to develop, enhance and implement systems and processes to ensure that our clients’ needs are understood and that are our customers’ expectations are exceeded. Combining Bill’s knowledge, experience and client base with our existing process and successes will allow Gary and Bill to work together and take our platform to new heights.”

LWHA specializes in a range of advisory, valuation, feasibility, investment counseling, asset management, transactional services, and advanced analytics driven forecasting focused exclusively on hotels, resorts, gaming properties, and conference center assets worldwide. LWHA works with corporate, institutional, and individual clients, as well as with municipalities and governmental agencies on all facets of hospitality real estate. LWHA will soon mark its tenth-year anniversary, and during the near term the platform will continue development of new service offerings and expansion of its geographic footprint across the U.S.

Media Contacts:  

Daniel H. Lesser at daniel.lesser@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x101
Evan Weiss at evan.weiss@lwhadvisors.com  212.300.6684 x102
Gary Isenberg at gary.isenberg@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x108
Bill Doak at william.doak@lwhadvisors.com  310-953-3644 x 121 
http://www.lwhospitalityadvisors.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4baabb83-0a25-4ae9-a6db-a1fde08362d7

Primary Logo

William Doak

William Doak

© GlobeNewswire 2020
