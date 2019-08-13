LW Hospitality Advisors (LWHA) Announces Promotions & Expansion

Jonathan Jaeger is now Senior Managing Director, and Sean Cuthbertson has joined LWHA's senior leadership team.



NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel H. Lesser, President & CEO of LW Hospitality Advisors (LWHA) today announced that Jonathan Jaeger has expanded his role with a promotion to Senior Managing Director of the firm. Mr. Jaeger, who is domiciled in the company’s New York City headquarters, has more than fifteen years of experience providing an array of hospitality operational, valuation, and real estate advisory services.

Jonathan’s experience and capabilities in lodging real estate are wide and deep, said Daniel H. Lesser. “LWHA is approaching its ninth anniversary, and Jonathan’s role and oversight of the firm will expand as we experience continued growth with new service offerings, and continued development of our geographic footprint across North America.”

Mr. Jaeger said, “During the past six years I have been exhilarated to be a part of LWHA as we continue to develop and grow our best in class lodging industry valuation, advisory, and asset management services platforms.”

LWHA Chief Operating Officer, Principal Evan Weiss has announced the appointment of Sean Cuthbertson as Executive Vice President of the firm. Mr. Cuthbertson, who is based in the company’s New York City headquarters has more than fifteen years of advisory, valuation and appraisal review experience of a diverse range of commercial property types including: hotels, office, apartments, student housing, subdivisions, condominiums, NNN leased properties, skilled nursing facilities, shopping centers and industrial facilities.

A graduate of the University of Connecticut, Storrs and a MAI, AI-GRS (Member of the Appraisal Institute), most recently Mr. Cuthbertson served as Vice President/Senior Commercial Review Appraiser with M&T Bank, and previously as Vice President/Senior Appraiser with CB Richard Ellis (CBRE). “Sean’s valuation background combined with his banking and commercial credit expertise perfectly positions him to develop and implement systems to ensure that our client’s needs are understood and met, and to effect processes to more closely align our work product and service with customer expectations. Sean will also be responsible for coordinating LWHA’s national portfolio execution and quality control initiatives,” said Evan Weiss.

Mr. Cuthbertson said, “I am delighted with the opportunity to join LWHA and reunite with Evan Weiss and Dan Lesser who I worked with while at CBRE. I am excited to collaborate with LWHA, the nation’s leading go to hotel valuation, advisory, and asset management services platform.”

LWHA specializes in a wide range of advisory, valuation, feasibility, investment counseling, asset management, property management, and transactional services focused exclusively on hotels, resorts, gaming properties, and conference center assets worldwide. LWHA works with corporate, institutional, and individual clients, as well as with municipalities and governmental agencies on all facets of hospitality real estate.

The New York office of LW Hospitality Advisors is located at 200 West 41st Street, Suite 602, New York, NY 10036 USA. For more information contact: Sean Cuthbertson at sean.cuthbertson@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x 110; Jonathan Jaeger at jonathan.jaeger@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x 116; Evan Weiss at evan.weiss@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x 102; Daniel H. Lesser at daniel.lesser@lwhadvisors.com 212.300.6684 x 101; http://www.lwhospitalityadvisors.com/



