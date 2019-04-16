Log in
LXI Self-Certification Launched

04/16/2019

NIWOT, Colo., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “LXI Self-Certification” is a new process to prove LXI conformance more easily for LXI member companies. Since the release of the LXI standard in 2005, there always was a demand to reduce conformance testing efforts for devices and to streamline the LXI conformance process. Until now getting an LXI device certified typically included shipping the instrument to an approved test house or to an LXI Plug Fest. LXI Self-Certification for LXI vendor companies is a new additional and improved LXI conformance testing process.

Self-Certification is applicable for the LXI Device Specification 2016 and the following LXI Extended Functions:

  • LXI VXI-11 Discovery and Identification
  • LXI HiSLIP
  • LXI IPv6

Self-Certification is restricted to LXI Consortium member companies in good standing using the TSEP Kerberos Test Suite for conformance testing and have at least one certified LXI device prior to the first application for Self-Certification. Training for LXI Self-Certification is planned at LXI Plug Fests. For the training, a separate registration at the LXI Consortium is necessary in advance.

If an LXI member company fulfills these requirements and wants to apply for LXI Self-Certification, then the company representative attends the next available LXI Plug Fest to demonstrate the LXI Self-Certification testing capabilities.

Once approved, the process for LXI Self-Certification is easy:

  • Run the LXI Conformance Test within the company
  • Submit the Test results to the LXI Conformance Committee

Several companies decided to go for LXI Self-Certification. During the Orlando LXI Plug Fest the first three companies were approved and certified for LXI Self-Certification: Keysight Technologies, Keithley Instruments and Rohde & Schwarz.

“I expect to see a growing number of LXI conformant devices for customers in the future as LXI conformance testing becomes a mostly automated process nowadays,” says Christian Hölzl, LXI Conformance Committee Chair.

LXI is the robust LAN based system backbone for today and tomorrow. Currently there are over 4000 LXI conformant devices.

About LXI Consortium, Inc.

Use the connection you already know!

The LXI Consortium (www.lxistandard.org) is a standard-setting organization in the Test & Measurement industry that develops, maintains, and promotes the open LXI Standard. LXI is the robust system backbone for today and tomorrow, and it lets you easily connect the system you need: big or small, local or remote. Thousands of instruments have passed LXI conformance testing, and every one of them lets you use the connection you already know.

With over 56 of the top test & measurement (T&M) companies sponsoring and developing this technology, and more than 4,026 products in over 338 different product families, LXI (LAN eXtensions for Instrumentation) is the current and future standard for T&M. LXI has experienced the fastest growth of new products of any T&M standard in the history of the test industry.  View LXI Growth Charts.

EDITORIAL CONTACT:
Bob Helsel
Executive Director
LXI Consortium
execdir@lxistandard.org 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
