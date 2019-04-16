LXI Self-Certification Launched

NIWOT, Colo., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “LXI Self-Certification” is a new process to prove LXI conformance more easily for LXI member companies. Since the release of the LXI standard in 2005, there always was a demand to reduce conformance testing efforts for devices and to streamline the LXI conformance process. Until now getting an LXI device certified typically included shipping the instrument to an approved test house or to an LXI Plug Fest. LXI Self-Certification for LXI vendor companies is a new additional and improved LXI conformance testing process.

Self-Certification is applicable for the LXI Device Specification 2016 and the following LXI Extended Functions:

LXI VXI-11 Discovery and Identification

LXI HiSLIP

LXI IPv6

Self-Certification is restricted to LXI Consortium member companies in good standing using the TSEP Kerberos Test Suite for conformance testing and have at least one certified LXI device prior to the first application for Self-Certification. Training for LXI Self-Certification is planned at LXI Plug Fests. For the training, a separate registration at the LXI Consortium is necessary in advance.

If an LXI member company fulfills these requirements and wants to apply for LXI Self-Certification, then the company representative attends the next available LXI Plug Fest to demonstrate the LXI Self-Certification testing capabilities.

Run the LXI Conformance Test within the company

Submit the Test results to the LXI Conformance Committee

Several companies decided to go for LXI Self-Certification. During the Orlando LXI Plug Fest the first three companies were approved and certified for LXI Self-Certification: Keysight Technologies, Keithley Instruments and Rohde & Schwarz.

“I expect to see a growing number of LXI conformant devices for customers in the future as LXI conformance testing becomes a mostly automated process nowadays,” says Christian Hölzl, LXI Conformance Committee Chair.

LXI is the robust LAN based system backbone for today and tomorrow. Currently there are over 4000 LXI conformant devices.

