Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

(LXRX) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action & Deadline: April 1, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.  ("Lexicon " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LXRX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lexicon securities between March 11, 2016, and January 17, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lxrx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the data from Lexicon’s Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Sotagliflozin in treating type 1 diabetes were not as positive as Lexicon represented; (2) the health risks posed by Sotagliflozin were severe enough to threaten its FDA approval prospects; and (3) as a result, Lexicon’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 17, 2019, Lexicon announced that the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had “voted eight to eight on the question of whether the overall benefits of [Lexicon’s product] Zynquista (sotagliflozin) outweighed the risks to support approval.”  On news of the advisory committee’s stalemate, Lexicon’s stock price fell $1.74 per share, or 22.6%, to close at $5.96 per share on January 18, 2019.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lxrx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Lexicon you have until April 1, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:30pDigiMax Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence March 18, 2019
NE
03:29pGARMIN : Connect IQ Developer Summit 2019 Agenda
PU
03:23pQUALCOMM : Wins Patent Infringement Case Against Apple in San Diego
PR
03:21pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports 2018 Executive Compensation
DJ
03:19pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
PU
03:19pDISCOVERY : Partners with the explorer's club on special pegged to the 50th anniversary of apollo landing
PU
03:18pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:17pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:16pTOYOTA MOTOR : SoftBank, Toyota in talks to invest $1bn in Uber's self-driving unit - sources
AQ
03:15pBMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell push for e-cars
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal
5APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.