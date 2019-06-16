Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LYFT NOTICE REMINDER: ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Lyft, Inc. Investors of July 16th Deadline in the Securities Class Action – LYFT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s March 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of the important July 16, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Lyft investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Lyft class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1558.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, Lyft’s Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Lyft’s claimed ridesharing position was overstated; (2) more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft’s rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall; (3) Lyft’s drivers were becoming disincentivized from driving for Lyft; (4) Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and (5) as a result, Lyft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 16, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1558.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:14pLUFTHANSA : adjusts its full year outlook
PU
06:14pLUFTHANSA : adjusts its full year outlook and makes provision for a tax risk
PU
06:01pPARKER AEROSPACE : Fuel Atomization Nozzles Selected by Vericor Power Systems for Use on TF50F Gas Turbine Engine
BU
06:01pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Dynagas LNG Partners LP; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – DLNG, DLNG-PA, DLNG-PB
GL
05:57pGOLDMAN SACHS COMBINING ITS PRIVATE-INVESTING UNITS : Wsj
RE
05:57pMiMedx Continues to Fight against Holding 2019 Annual Meeting
BU
05:54pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Leadership changes at ANZ New Zealand
PU
05:33pJapan's Kyushu joins study of small-scale floating LNG off Australia
RE
05:26pDEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 bln euro bad bank -FT
RE
05:19pAIRBUS : Boeing says will take time to win back confidence
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PARKER HANNIFIN : PARKER AEROSPACE : Fuel Atomization Nozzles Selected by Vericor Power Systems for Use on TF5..
2ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Dynagas LNG Pa..
3LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : adjusts its full year outlook and makes provision for a tax risk
4AMAZON.COM : India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday
5Saudi Energy Minister hopes OPEC agrees to extend production cut 'early July'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About