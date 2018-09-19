eClinicalWorks®,
a leader in healthcare IT solutions, announces that La
Clinica de Familia (LCDF), a Federally Qualified Health Center
(FQHC) in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, will transition to the eClinicalWorks
cloud-centric EHR solution for its 155 providers across 19
locations, including five school-based clinics. Use of the cloud-based
technology will support care coordination between providers, staff and
patients to enhance communication and improve the delivery of care.
La Clinica De Familia & Its 155 Providers Transition to the eClinicalWorks Cloud-Centric EHR
“LCDF seeks to systematically connect its primary care, dental care,
behavioral health, and ancillary services to better meet all of the
patient’s health needs,” said Virgil Medina, CEO of La Clinica de
Familia. “eClinicalWorks provides the means to make that happen. No
matter where the patient presents in our system, the personal health
record is accessible for the providers and staff. We selected
eClinicalWorks because of its proven success with community health
centers and its commitment to providing evidence-based care to medically
underserved populations. We look forward to working with eClinicalWorks
to advance quality outcomes for the 34,000 patients that we serve
annually, including 4,500 behavioral health patients.”
eClinicalWorks V11, with a new core will provide LCDF with innovative
tools to streamline and improve overall efficiency and communications
and encourage preventive care for its patients. V11 will create cycles
of care that help the organization better understand patient needs,
accurately gauge risk, and promote more effective treatment and better
outcomes.
The eClinicalWorks cloud-centric EHR solution is the software that
includes an Electronic Medical Record, Electronic Dental Record, and
behavioral health services record — providing a fully integrated
technology platform with each patient’s records. The solution will
improve LCDF’s operational efficiencies and provide a high-quality,
evidence-based care for its patient populations, regardless of the
setting.
“eClinicalWorks is dedicated to assisting traditionally underserved
communities,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks.
“La Clinica de Familia will join the more than 800 health centers
nationwide already utilizing eClinicalWorks technologies to deliver
affordable, evidence-based care to effectively treat patients across
settings.”
About La Clinica de Familia
Serving the community since
1978, LCDF provides health care for people of all cultures through a
system of seven medical clinics, seven dental clinics, five school-based
clinics, behavioral health specialties, and family services, including
Early Head Start and Healthy Start. LCDF’s programs are funded by
grants, contracts, and fee-for-service.
About eClinicalWorks
eClinicalWorks® is a
privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000
physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers
include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers,
departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten
years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS
Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record
implementation. The company is second largest in the country for
e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has
additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California,
Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com,
Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.
eClinicalWorks is a trademark of eClinicalWorks, LLC. All other
trademarks or service marks contained herein are the property of their
respective owners.
