Health Center in New Mexico to implement eClinicalWorks EHR for medical, dental and behavioral health

eClinicalWorks®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, announces that La Clinica de Familia (LCDF), a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, will transition to the eClinicalWorks cloud-centric EHR solution for its 155 providers across 19 locations, including five school-based clinics. Use of the cloud-based technology will support care coordination between providers, staff and patients to enhance communication and improve the delivery of care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005370/en/

La Clinica De Familia & Its 155 Providers Transition to the eClinicalWorks Cloud-Centric EHR (Photo: Business Wire)

“LCDF seeks to systematically connect its primary care, dental care, behavioral health, and ancillary services to better meet all of the patient’s health needs,” said Virgil Medina, CEO of La Clinica de Familia. “eClinicalWorks provides the means to make that happen. No matter where the patient presents in our system, the personal health record is accessible for the providers and staff. We selected eClinicalWorks because of its proven success with community health centers and its commitment to providing evidence-based care to medically underserved populations. We look forward to working with eClinicalWorks to advance quality outcomes for the 34,000 patients that we serve annually, including 4,500 behavioral health patients.”

eClinicalWorks V11, with a new core will provide LCDF with innovative tools to streamline and improve overall efficiency and communications and encourage preventive care for its patients. V11 will create cycles of care that help the organization better understand patient needs, accurately gauge risk, and promote more effective treatment and better outcomes.

The eClinicalWorks cloud-centric EHR solution is the software that includes an Electronic Medical Record, Electronic Dental Record, and behavioral health services record — providing a fully integrated technology platform with each patient’s records. The solution will improve LCDF’s operational efficiencies and provide a high-quality, evidence-based care for its patient populations, regardless of the setting.

“eClinicalWorks is dedicated to assisting traditionally underserved communities,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “La Clinica de Familia will join the more than 800 health centers nationwide already utilizing eClinicalWorks technologies to deliver affordable, evidence-based care to effectively treat patients across settings.”

About La Clinica de Familia

Serving the community since 1978, LCDF provides health care for people of all cultures through a system of seven medical clinics, seven dental clinics, five school-based clinics, behavioral health specialties, and family services, including Early Head Start and Healthy Start. LCDF’s programs are funded by grants, contracts, and fee-for-service.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com, Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.

eClinicalWorks is a trademark of eClinicalWorks, LLC. All other trademarks or service marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005370/en/