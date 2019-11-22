La Française des Jeux: Description of Share Buyback Programme Adopted by Shareholders at the General Meeting on 4 November 2019 and Launch of Share Buyback Programme to Implement the Employee Reserved Offering as Part of FDJ's Initial Public Offering

This press release may not be distributed, either directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Legal framework

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 241-2 of the AMF's General Regulations and of Regulation n° 596/2014 of the European Parliament and European Council of 16 April 2014 relating to market abuse, the purpose of this document is to provide a description of the share buyback programme launched by La Française des Jeux (the “Company”). This programme was authorised, subject to the Company's shares being admitted to trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, and with effect from that date, by the General Meeting of 4 November 2015, in accordance with its 15th resolution.

The Company's shares were admitted to trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris on 21 November 2019.

The present document is available for consultation by shareholders on the Company’s website.

Objectives of share buyback programme

The General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors may purchase shares with a view to pursuing the following goals:

the retention and subsequent delivery of shares (for exchange, payment or other purposes) as part of external growth transactions, up to a limit of 5% of the total number of shares comprising the share capital; or

the delivery of shares upon the exercise of rights attaching to securities giving access to the Company’s capital through redemption, conversion, exchange, presentation of a warrant or any other means; or

the allotment or sale of shares in connection with employee profit-sharing in the benefits or prospective benefits of expansion, in whatever manner permitted, the allotment or sale of shares to employees and/or executive officers of the Company or its Group, notably as part of any stock option or free share plan or Company or Group savings plans; or

the cancellation of all or some of the shares repurchased, pursuant to the conditions provided for in Article L.225-209 of the French Commercial Code; or

activities intended to stimulate secondary market trading in, or the liquidity of, the Company's shares by an investment services provider under liquidity agreements complying with market practices recognised by the AMF.

Maximum share of capital, maximum number of shares, maximum purchase price and characteristics of shares that may be purchased under the share buyback programme

Maximum share of the Company’s capital that may be repurchased: 10% of the shares comprising the Company's share capital and 5% of the number of shares comprising the Company’s share capital in the case of shares acquired with a view to their retention and subsequent delivery as payment or for exchange in external growth transactions.

Maximum purchase price: 150% of the opening price of the FDJ share on the Euronext regulated market in Paris excluding purchase costs.

Maximum programme amount authorised by shareholders at the General Meeting of 4 November 2019: €250 million.

The Company proposes to acquire ordinary shares only.

Duration of share buyback programme

Authorisation has been granted for a duration of 18 months starting from the date the resolution presented to the General Meeting was approved, i.e. until 4 May 2021.

Share buyback programme launched with to implement the offer reserved for employees as part of the FDJ's IPO

On 19 November 2019, as part of the offer reserved for employees under the privatisation of FDJ via IPO (“Employee Reserved Offering”), the Company and the French State signed an agreement involving the acquisition by FDJ from the French State of a number of FDJ shares equating to whichever is the lowest of (i) 9,276,438, i.e. the maximum number of State-owned shares in FDJ that may be sold to the Company under the Employee Reserved Offering, and (ii) the number of FDJ shares corresponding to the orders irrevocably placed by employees of FDJ Group and eligible for investment in the Employee Reserved Offering (the “Shares Sold”). Pursuant to this agreement, ownership of the Shares Sold will be transferred prior to the settlement-delivery of the Employee Reserved Offering and, at the latest, on 18 December 2019. The Shares Sold shall subsequently be transferred to the eligible employees and former employees of the FDJ Group having placed orders under the Employee Reserved Offering.

Pursuant to the Decree issued by the Ministry for the Economy and Finance on 20 November 2019, the acquisition price of the shares is set at €19.50, which is the price of the French Public Offering. The number of shares that will be effectively purchased by the Company for transfer by the Company to employees and former employees of FDJ Group having placed orders under the Employee Reserved Offering stands at 3,176,327 shares.

The agreement is part of the share buyback programme subject to the 15th resolution approved by shareholders at the General Meeting of 4 November 2019, the implementation of which was decided by the Company's Board of Directors on 4 November 2019, subject to the admission to trading of the Company’s shares on the Euronext regulated market in Paris.

Number of shares owned by the Company and breakdown by programme objectives

Number of shares owned by the Company: on the date of this press release, contingent on the shares subject to a dispute between the Company and Soficoma, the Company does not own any of its own shares1.

Breakdown by objective: not applicable

About Française des Jeux (FDJ)

FDJ is the historical and unique lottery operator in France, the #2 in Europe and #4 worldwide. It is also the main sports betting operator in France. FDJ offers a range of around 85 enjoyable, responsible games to the general public, both at points of sale and online: lottery games - draw games (Loto, Euromillions, etc.) and instant games (Millionnaire, Cash, Mission Patrimoine games, Astro, Vegas, etc.) - and sports betting (Parions Sport).

FDJ's performances are driven by its portfolio of iconic brands, its local sales network, which is the largest in France, a growing market, investment, and a strategic innovation drive aimed at enhancing the appeal of its offer and distribution network.

FDJ had some 25 million players at over 30,000 points of sale in 2018, when it collected €15.8 billion in stakes, contributed €3.5 billion to the public finances and paid out €785 million to its offline distribution network. FDJ is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Compartment A - FDJ.PA).

For further information, www.groupefdj.com

1Excluding the 5,760,000 Company shares subject to a dispute with Soficoma brought before the Aix en Provence Court of Appeal (see paragraph 18.7 “Legal and arbitration procedures” of the Company's registration document approved by the AMF on 17 October 2019 under number I. 19-035 and paragraph 9.2 of the securities note approved by the AMF under number 19-514).

