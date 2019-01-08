La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre : Wins Two MyFaceMyBody Awards for 2018

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing San Diego plastic surgery patients with first-class care has always been at the heart of La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre's (LJCSC) mission. The Centre's commitment to excellence has once again been recognized, this time on an industry-wide level: LJCSC recently won top honors in two categories at the 2018 MyFaceMyBody Awards.

LJCSC was named Aesthetic Practice of the Year, WEST, edging out dozens of high-profile cosmetic practices for the title. The LJCSC staff were also named Practice Team of the Year for the entire United States, an honor that reflects the outstanding calibre of their board certified plastic surgeons, medical support staff, and administrative teams.

"My colleagues and I are delighted to have won what are considered the most prestigious awards in the global aesthetics industry. Earning even one MyFaceMyBody Award is a great honor—to win both best Practice Team nationally and best Aesthetic Practice for our region reflects our dedication to providing positive experiences and delivering excellent outcomes," states board certified plastic surgeon Dr. John D. Smoot, who currently serves as Medical Director for LJCSC.

About the MyFaceMyBody Awards

Known by many in the field as the "Oscars of the Aesthetic Industry," MyFaceMyBody is the most widely recognized consumer awards program in the global aesthetics industry. Each year, a select panel of industry leaders awards the top practices, providers, and beauty brands based on demonstrated excellence in patient care, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

MyFaceMyBody hosts annual awards galas in Australia, U.K., and U.S., each drawing hundreds of industry leaders, including top plastic surgeons, dermatologists, journalists, and beauty influencers. More than 300 attended the 2018 U.S. gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel this past November.

La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre: continuing a legacy of award-winning patient care since 1988

One of the first private practices in the U.S. to solely focus on cosmetic surgery, LJCSC has served over 32,000 patients over the years. At their 12,000 square foot facility in La Jolla, patients have access to plastic surgery care from five board certified plastic surgeons , an accredited private surgery suite, and a full service medical spa offering the latest, advanced non-surgical aesthetic technologies and treatments. LJCSC and its non-surgical services practice, La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa, have earned numerous local and national awards for their demonstrated commitment to patient safety, medical excellence, and beautiful outcomes, included 15 "Best of San Diego" awards.

Dr. Smoot comments: "LJCSC provides the utmost in safety, patient care, and education, and we treat our patients and colleagues as if they were our own family. Adhering to these core values is the key to our success as a practice. We make every decision based on how it will enhance our patients' safety, wellbeing, and satisfaction. We are honored that so many patients from the San Diego area and beyond trust us to help them reach their aesthetic goals, and we look forward to providing excellent care for years to come."

About La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre: LJCSC is located in the Scripps/XIMED Medical Building on the Scripps Memorial Hospital Campus, at 9850 Genesee Avenue, Suite 130, in La Jolla, CA. The La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa at LJCSC is also located in the Scripps/XIMED Medical Building in Suite 380. Reach them by phone at 858-452-1981.

Media Contact: Marie Olesen, La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre, www.ljcsc.com or 858-452-1981.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-jolla-cosmetic-surgery-centre-wins-two-myfacemybody-awards-for-2018-300774064.html

SOURCE La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre