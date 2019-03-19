Log in
La Rosita Fresh Market Inc. Recalls Ground Beef Products due to Possible E. coli O157:H7 Contamination

03/19/2019

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2019 - La Rosita Fresh Market Inc., a Mt. Prospect, Ill. retail store, is recalling approximately 54 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw ground beef items are ground in the store and packaged for consumers behind the meat counter in varying weights. The raw ground beef items were packed on March 13, 2019 and March 14, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

  • Varying weights of ground beef packed in white trays with plastic wrap, containing 'MOLIDA DE RES GROUND BEEF' with 'Packed On 3/13/19 Sell By 3/20/19' or 'Packed On 3/14/19 Sell By 3/21/19'.

These items were only sold in the La Rosita Fresh Market Inc. retail store, located at 1805 W. Algonquin Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL, 60056.

The problem was discovered on March 14, 2019, by FSIS investigators through routine product sampling. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, http://1.usa.gov/1cDxcDQ.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Diane Perez, General Manager at La Rosita Fresh Market Inc., at (847) 305-0710.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 00:39:04 UTC
