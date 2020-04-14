Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

La Tropicana Market Sees Immediate Sales Growth From Local Express E-commerce Platform Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 11:01am EDT

La Tropicana Market has implemented Local Express, the provider of the most functional e-commerce platform for community-based retailers, to help the company bring all the benefits of online shopping to their customers. La Tropicana Market, based in the northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park, serves a diverse and vibrant community, and sells a finely curated assortment that includes many upscale grocery items, vegan foods and house-made favorites from ethnic items like hummus and tabouli to brownies and cookies.

“We needed an online store that could offer a wide variety of items and speak to our customers’ varied needs and interests. Local Express provided us everything required to establish a professional online presence that is adding a needed service to existing shoppers and at the same time attracting new ones,” said Rana Redfield, owner of La Tropicana Market.

The Local Express e-commerce platform offers a full-service, omni channel (web & mobile) solution for independent retailers. It features a database with more than 1 million grocery items along with multiple options for store pick-up and delivery. The program has proven to exceed customer expectations and help the stores grow revenue in the process.

“Until now, only the largest grocers have had the ability to offer their shoppers a vibrant online store that mirrors their physical locations. With Local Express, La Tropicana Market offers all the latest capabilities customers see on the websites of much larger companies while still maintaining the uniqueness of the shopping experience. This is especially critical during the heightened online requirements during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Bagrat Safarian, Co-Founder of Local Express.

About Local Express

Local Express provides e-commerce solutions for brick and mortar grocery/food retailers. Local Express is the first company offering a DIY service solution that allows retailers to build an online store presence on par with their much larger competitors. The system is comprehensive, scalable, easily implemented and provides shoppers with multiple delivery options. More information is available at www.localexpress.io.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aGSX TECHEDU (GSX) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates GSX Techedu Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
11:18aIREIT GLOBAL : Date Of Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
11:18aYOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend for 2nd Quarter 2020 for Series “D” Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
PU
11:18aCHANGE OF VENUE OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING : amendment to the notice of call
PU
11:18aNotice to Attend the Annual General Meeting of Heliospectra (publ)
PR
11:18aJPMORGAN CHASE : Profit Sinks Nearly 70% As It Braces For Loan Defaults -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:17aNeighborWorks America provides $4.78 million in grants to 239 nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
GL
11:16aATEA : Amendment to the notice of Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2020
AQ
11:16aATEA : Presentation of 1 quarter 2020 results
AQ
11:16areachXOD Disrupts Executive Isolation By Creating Confidential Access To Advice - It Doesn't Have To Be Lonely At The Top
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..
5ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group