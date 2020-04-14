La Tropicana Market Sees Immediate Sales Growth From Local Express E-commerce Platform Network

La Tropicana Market has implemented Local Express, the provider of the most functional e-commerce platform for community-based retailers, to help the company bring all the benefits of online shopping to their customers. La Tropicana Market, based in the northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park, serves a diverse and vibrant community, and sells a finely curated assortment that includes many upscale grocery items, vegan foods and house-made favorites from ethnic items like hummus and tabouli to brownies and cookies.

“We needed an online store that could offer a wide variety of items and speak to our customers’ varied needs and interests. Local Express provided us everything required to establish a professional online presence that is adding a needed service to existing shoppers and at the same time attracting new ones,” said Rana Redfield, owner of La Tropicana Market.

The Local Express e-commerce platform offers a full-service, omni channel (web & mobile) solution for independent retailers. It features a database with more than 1 million grocery items along with multiple options for store pick-up and delivery. The program has proven to exceed customer expectations and help the stores grow revenue in the process.

“Until now, only the largest grocers have had the ability to offer their shoppers a vibrant online store that mirrors their physical locations. With Local Express, La Tropicana Market offers all the latest capabilities customers see on the websites of much larger companies while still maintaining the uniqueness of the shopping experience. This is especially critical during the heightened online requirements during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Bagrat Safarian, Co-Founder of Local Express.

About Local Express

Local Express provides e-commerce solutions for brick and mortar grocery/food retailers. Local Express is the first company offering a DIY service solution that allows retailers to build an online store presence on par with their much larger competitors. The system is comprehensive, scalable, easily implemented and provides shoppers with multiple delivery options. More information is available at www.localexpress.io.

