LaSalle Solutions Receives Cisco HyperFlex Authorization in US

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions, a division of Fifth Third Bank, announced today that it has achieved the HyperFlex Authorization from Cisco. This Authorization along with other recognitions from Cisco as a Gold Certified Partner, Trusted Advisor, Master Security Specialization, UCCE Authorized Technology Provider and Master Collaboration Specialization, positions LaSalle in an elite group of companies worldwide.



This Authorization recognizes LaSalle has demonstrated its ability to provide sophisticated, value-added Cisco solutions through their in-depth capabilities, technology skills, support and service offering and distinguishes LaSalle’s expertise to design, deploy and support complex Hyperconverged solutions built on the Cisco HyperFlex platform.

“This is a significant authorization and the result of the hard work the LaSalle team delivers to ensure that we have the best technology solutions and expertise to advance customer HCI solutions,” said Steven Robb, senior vice president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “Our customers look to us for help evolving their architectures across their organizations. We are proud to provide another area of expertise with the HyperFlex Authorization with Cisco.”

“LaSalle Solutions continues to lead the pack as an innovator in scalable, secure, and value driven data center technologies. Adding to our existing ACI / SD-A – SDWAN / IoT initiatives with HyperFlex was an obvious answer for our team and our customers.” said David Pfau, director of Data Center at LaSalle Solutions. “HyperFlex’s expandable nature is the future of datacenter computing. As we reach further into the cloud, server resources need to provide more than just processor power. Today’s technology leaders require intuitive scalable and secure solutions for their business-critical applications. HyperFlex brings best of breed cloud-level scalability, security, and manageability into the hands of technical resources while reducing the burden of disparate systems management and oversight. Our customers continue to count on LaSalle as their guide through technological expansion. The right hyperconverged infrastructure solution should be able to integrate with your on-premises resources and support any application, at any scale, in any cloud.”

LaSalle sustains valued technological partnerships with customers while empowering them with world class solutions. HyperFlex has been part of LaSalle’s portfolio for a number of years, and this badge is an excellent addition to their list of acknowledged areas of expertise.

LaSalle Solutions is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner and Cisco Trusted Lifecycle Advisor with Cisco Master Specializations in Security and Collaboration as well as UCCE ATP. In addition, LaSalle holds Cisco Advanced Specializations in Data Center Architecture, Security Architecture, Enterprise Networks Architecture and many other Cisco credentials.

The Cisco Channel Partner Program provides a framework for partners to build the sales, technical and Cisco Lifecycle Services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions to end customers. Through the program’s specializations and certifications, Cisco recognizes a partner’s expertise in deploying solutions based on Cisco advanced technologies and services. Using a third-party audit process, the program validates a partner’s technology skills, business practices, customer satisfaction, pre-sales and post-sales support capabilities, and other critical factors that customers consider when choosing a trusted partner. See a complete list of LaSalle certifications from Cisco here .

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP , enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank . Fifth Third Bank is focused on developing solutions in the equipment finance, leasing and technology arena to support better financial outcomes for our customers. LaSalle and Fifth Third share Midwest roots and a proud commitment that puts customers at the center of everything we do. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com and YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions .

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of LaSalle Solutions and Fifth Third Bank in the United States.

