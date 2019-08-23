LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions , a division of Fifth Third Bank and a leading provider of technology lifecycle management services, announced today that it has renewed its Cisco Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization. This recognizes that LaSalle has again fulfilled the training requirements and program prerequisites to sell, design and deploy comprehensive Cisco Data Center Architecture solutions.



Cisco Advanced Specialization Partners work with new and existing technologies to align components of these architectures with their customers’ strategic goals, helping transform business processes, boost organizational efficiency and accelerate the time to market. See a complete list of LaSalle's Cisco certifications.

With the Cisco Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization, LaSalle Solutions is equipped to provide data center architecture that supports a highly mobile workforce, proliferation of devices, data-driven business models, and seamless incorporation of cloud applications and services. This joins with LAMP , LaSalle’s cloud-based technology information management platform, to foster an excellent customer experience, as LaSalle’s 2018 Global Cisco Customer Experience Partner of the Year Award demonstrates.

“Today’s data center architectures must be able to handle the increased mobility and new technologies that make up modern businesses,” said Steven Robb, senior vice president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “The Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization recognizes that LaSalle has the knowledge and experience to ensure each customer is getting the performance and reliability they need across the entire network environment.”

LaSalle Solutions is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner and Cisco Trusted Lifecycle Advisor with Cisco Master Specializations in Security and Collaboration as well as UCCE ATP. In addition to Data Center Architecture, LaSalle holds Cisco Advanced Specializations in Security Architecture, Enterprise Networks Architecture and many other Cisco credentials.

The Cisco Channel Partner Program provides a framework for partners to build the sales, technical and Cisco Lifecycle Services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions to end customers. Through the program’s specializations and certifications, Cisco recognizes a partner’s expertise in deploying solutions based on Cisco advanced technologies and services. Using a third-party audit process, the program validates a partner’s technology skills, business practices, customer satisfaction, pre- and post-sales support and other critical factors considered when choosing a trusted partner.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP , enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank . Fifth Third Bank is focused on developing solutions in the equipment finance, leasing and technology arena to support better financial outcomes for our customers. LaSalle and Fifth Third share Midwest roots and a proud commitment that puts customers at the center of everything we do. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com and YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions .

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of Fifth Third Bancorp.

Press Contact

Beth Kirshenberg

LaSalle Solutions

847.823.9600

marketing@elasalle.com