LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Master Security & Collaboration Specializations in the US

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions announced today that it has once again achieved Master Security & Collaboration Specializations from Cisco. LaSalle is one of an elite group of companies worldwide with these Master Specializations, Gold Certification and is recognized as a Cisco Lifecycle Advisor.



The accomplishment recognizes LaSalle continues to demonstrate its ability to provide sophisticated, value-added Cisco solutions through their in-depth capabilities, technology skills, support and service offerings.

“We are committed to providing LaSalle customers with the best IT lifecycle solutions available,” said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “Maintaining our status with Master Specializations in both Security and Collaboration is not only a great achievement, but also shows that we maintain the skills, people and technology to deliver on our commitment year after year.”

The Cisco Channel Partner Program provides a framework for partners to build the sales, technical and Cisco Lifecycle Services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions to end customers. Through the program’s specializations and certifications, Cisco recognizes a partner’s expertise in deploying solutions based on Cisco advanced technologies and services. Using a third-party audit process, the program validates a partner’s technology skills, business practices, customer satisfaction, presales and post-sales support capabilities, and other critical factors that customers consider when choosing a trusted partner.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP , enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of MB Equipment Finance LLC, a subsidiary of MB Financial Bank, N.A., a commercial bank headquartered in Chicago. MB Financial Inc. is the publicly traded holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. and is traded on the NASDAQ as “MBFI.”

For more information on LaSalle Solutions, please visit www.lasallesolutions.com and www.YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions.

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of LaSalle Solutions in the United States.

