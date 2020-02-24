LaSalle Solutions : and TRG Renew Partnership for Another Race Season

LaSalle Solutions, a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association (“Fifth Third Bank”), announced today that it is once again partnering with The Racers Group (TRG) for the 2020 season. This primary partnership will launch for 2020 at the IndyCar Series season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 13-15, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Throughout 2020 we will continue building on our successful track record with TRG with the goal of standing atop the podium again,” said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “We first partnered with The Racers Group in 2014 after seeing the value of the sportscar world and the multiple opportunities that exist within its elite paddocks. Our relationship has strengthened each year through the new opportunities developed together.”

LaSalle’s partnership with TRG focuses on strong co-branding, business-to-business networking, and high-end corporate events, including showcar appearances, media promotions, driving events and more. As part of the partnership, The Racers Group will run LaSalle branding on all of the team’s equipment while competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series, Pirelli World Challenge, Sprint and Sprint X Series, as well as staging hospitality and entertainment events throughout the year.

“There is a very strong synergy with our two companies, not just in our operating style, but also in our core values. Partnerships like ours illustrate how effective the sportscar paddock has become,” said Kevin Buckler, CEO of TRG & Adobe Road Winery. “While other series are struggling, Sportscar Racing in North America is flourishing with new programs like this. Steve Robb is really a leader in this area and understands the opportunities that exist within our sport. We are looking forward to continuing to deliver on our promise of unparalleled execution on and off the track.”

About TRG

TRG, based in Petaluma, California, has competed at the top level of motorsports since it was founded in 1992. The team has earned seven series championships, four Rolex 24 at Daytona victories, a victory at the fabled 24 Hours of Le Mans, a victory at Petit Le Mans, and nearly 200 combined podium finishes in major North American sports car competition, the third-highest total in history and the most for any privateer team. TRG races with Porsche in top-level competitions across the country. The company also offers comprehensive sponsorship, business networking, and experiential marketing programs, including race hospitality, VIP/client entertainment, track days, corporate events, and employee team building.

TRG's sister company, Adobe Road Winery is in the process of opening an exciting new 16,000 square foot winery and entertainment complex on the riverfront in the historical city of Petaluma, California. It has also launched a new motorsports brand of wines called The Racing Series.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP, enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third Bank is focused on developing solutions in the equipment finance, leasing and technology arena to support better financial outcomes for our customers. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third Bancorp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com and YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions.

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of Fifth Third Bancorp.

