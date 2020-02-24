Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LaSalle Solutions : and TRG Renew Partnership for Another Race Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 01:17pm EST

LaSalle Solutions, a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association (“Fifth Third Bank”), announced today that it is once again partnering with The Racers Group (TRG) for the 2020 season. This primary partnership will launch for 2020 at the IndyCar Series season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 13-15, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Throughout 2020 we will continue building on our successful track record with TRG with the goal of standing atop the podium again,” said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “We first partnered with The Racers Group in 2014 after seeing the value of the sportscar world and the multiple opportunities that exist within its elite paddocks. Our relationship has strengthened each year through the new opportunities developed together.”

LaSalle’s partnership with TRG focuses on strong co-branding, business-to-business networking, and high-end corporate events, including showcar appearances, media promotions, driving events and more. As part of the partnership, The Racers Group will run LaSalle branding on all of the team’s equipment while competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series, Pirelli World Challenge, Sprint and Sprint X Series, as well as staging hospitality and entertainment events throughout the year.

“There is a very strong synergy with our two companies, not just in our operating style, but also in our core values. Partnerships like ours illustrate how effective the sportscar paddock has become,” said Kevin Buckler, CEO of TRG & Adobe Road Winery. “While other series are struggling, Sportscar Racing in North America is flourishing with new programs like this. Steve Robb is really a leader in this area and understands the opportunities that exist within our sport. We are looking forward to continuing to deliver on our promise of unparalleled execution on and off the track.”

About TRG

TRG, based in Petaluma, California, has competed at the top level of motorsports since it was founded in 1992. The team has earned seven series championships, four Rolex 24 at Daytona victories, a victory at the fabled 24 Hours of Le Mans, a victory at Petit Le Mans, and nearly 200 combined podium finishes in major North American sports car competition, the third-highest total in history and the most for any privateer team. TRG races with Porsche in top-level competitions across the country. The company also offers comprehensive sponsorship, business networking, and experiential marketing programs, including race hospitality, VIP/client entertainment, track days, corporate events, and employee team building.

TRG's sister company, Adobe Road Winery is in the process of opening an exciting new 16,000 square foot winery and entertainment complex on the riverfront in the historical city of Petaluma, California. It has also launched a new motorsports brand of wines called The Racing Series.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP, enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third Bank is focused on developing solutions in the equipment finance, leasing and technology arena to support better financial outcomes for our customers. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third Bancorp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com and YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions.

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of Fifth Third Bancorp.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pCONMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:33pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : End of Day
PU
01:33pFHFA Issues RFI on FHLBank Membership
PU
01:32pENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD : Attends PDAC
AQ
01:32pFDA Clears Novalung for Treatment of Acute Respiratory and Cardiopulmonary Failure
PR
01:31pESSITY PUBL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pLottery Market in US 2020-2024 | High Penetration of Smartphones to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:30pBJ RESTAURANTS : Opens in North Attleboro, Massachusetts
AQ
01:30pQUEBECOR : Renewal of CBC / Radio-Canada's licences - CBC / Radio-Canada must become a strong public broadcaster again with a clear public service mandate
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group