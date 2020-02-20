LaVoieHealthScience : Announces Promotions, Makes Additional Hires & Launches New Branding and Website

LaVoieHealthScience (LHS), an integrated investor and public relations consulting agency focused on advancing health and science innovations, today announced the expansion of its New York and Boston presence with new hires and promotions. This announcement comes on the heels of a strategic alliance with Omnicom Public Relations Group and expanded growth across the agency’s IR and PR platform, product pipeline progress from current clients and the addition of new accounts supporting integrated public and investor relations as well as strategic consulting assignments. The agency also launched the next evolution in its corporate brand mark and new website.

Donna L. LaVoie, President and CEO commented, “The strength of our agency is underpinned by our team, their expertise and collaboration with each other and our clients. What makes it worthwhile is working with a dedicated team of experts who truly care about the contributions our clients are making to advance health and science for the benefit of humankind. I am proud of the team and congratulate each of them on their contributions.”

Paul Sagan, Assistant Vice President, IR & Corporate Communications becomes Vice President. Lisa DeScenza, Assistant Vice President, Integrated Communications is now Vice President and Katie Gallagher, Account Manager becomes Director, Marketing & PR along with Jessica Morris who moves from Account Coordinator to Account Executive. Douglas Russell becomes SVP, Client Services & PR/Media, a new role focused on new client on-boarding, including spearheading the agency’s flagship positioning and messaging service, The LHS Immersion® and Blueprint Plan as well as leading public relations accounts.

Brian Pinkston, formerly Communications Director at NewYorkBIO, Sr. Account Executive at a life science IR agency, and Manager, Industry Research & Education at Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), joined LHS in December as Account Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications. Brian is based in NYC for corporate access to media and analysts and client contact in the NY/NJ region, along with Wall Street industry-veteran, SVP, IR & BD, Sharon Choe, who joined the firm in early 2019.

Mary Beth Cicero, a marketing and licensing industry veteran with more than 25 years’ experience joins the LaVoie team as an advisor, providing clients with expertise in corporate development.

In addition to expanding its strategic communications team, LHS also debuted its first annual JPMWeek Thought Leadership Event on December 19. Held at the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge, MA, the provocative, well-attended event, An Unvarnished Look at J.P. Morgan Week 2020, featured renowned senior health/life science and investment executives. For those unable to attend, a full recording is available here.

About LaVoieHealthScience

LaVoieHealthScience partners with leading health and science brands to build value for their companies, attract capital and reach key stakeholders through integrated communications, access and marketing. The firm provides public relations, investor relations and marketing consulting to build recognition and increase sales and value for health science innovations. The agency has received over 30 awards in recognition of the work it has done for its health and science industry-leading clients and was inducted in the 2018 Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame List of Fastest Growing Private Companies, as well as ranked on the O’Dwyer’s list of Healthcare Public Relations Firms. In January 2020, LHS and Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG), a division of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC), formed a strategic alliance to bring global clients a broader set of integrated health- and science-experienced teams. Both agencies now share client referrals, marketing resources and new business development opportunities.

