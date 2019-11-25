LaVoieHealthScience : Executive Panel Presents “An Unvarnished Look at J.P. Morgan Week 2020”

Distinguished Panel to Provide Health Executives with Valuable Insights into JPM Week and Ways to Maximize Your Presence in San Francisco this January

LaVoieHealthScience (LHS), an integrated investor and public relations consulting agency focused on advancing health and science innovations, today announced it is hosting a breakfast panel featuring senior health and investment executives titled, An Unvarnished Look at J.P. Morgan Week 2020, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge, MA.

The panel is designed for CXOs, senior BD and communications executives at health companies to prepare them for and provide insights into the collection of biotech conferences held during the week of the J.P. Morgan 38th Annual Healthcare Conference, Jan. 12-16 in San Francisco. Panelists will examine the value of attending JPM Week, sharing in-depth insights based on personal experience.

Moderated by Donna LaVoie, President and CEO of LHS, the panel includes industry leaders:

Chris Garabedian, Chairman and CEO, Xontogeny, and Portfolio Manager, Venture for Perceptive Advisors

Daphne Zohar, Founder and CEO, PureTech Health

Milenko Cicmil, VP, Global Head of External Innovation & Partnering, Ipsen

Jon Civitarese, Managing Director, Investment Banking, SVB Leerink LLC

Topics to be discussed include:

The evolution of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

JPM Week 101: Who goes and why?

Is attending worth your company’s time and expense?

What is the value for large pharma companies versus smaller, private companies?

What is the best way to leverage JPM Week to tell an investable story that builds value?

Is it a good time to announce news? What kind of news matters?

Registration, breakfast and networking begin at 8:30 a.m., the panel discussion begins at 9 a.m. and a Q&A session will follow from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

