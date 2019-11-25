Log in
LaVoieHealthScience : Executive Panel Presents "An Unvarnished Look at J.P. Morgan Week 2020"

11/25/2019 | 09:31am EST

Distinguished Panel to Provide Health Executives with Valuable Insights into JPM Week and Ways to Maximize Your Presence in San Francisco this January

LaVoieHealthScience (LHS), an integrated investor and public relations consulting agency focused on advancing health and science innovations, today announced it is hosting a breakfast panel featuring senior health and investment executives titled, An Unvarnished Look at J.P. Morgan Week 2020, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge, MA.

The panel is designed for CXOs, senior BD and communications executives at health companies to prepare them for and provide insights into the collection of biotech conferences held during the week of the J.P. Morgan 38th Annual Healthcare Conference, Jan. 12-16 in San Francisco. Panelists will examine the value of attending JPM Week, sharing in-depth insights based on personal experience.

Moderated by Donna LaVoie, President and CEO of LHS, the panel includes industry leaders:

  • Chris Garabedian, Chairman and CEO, Xontogeny, and Portfolio Manager, Venture for Perceptive Advisors
  • Daphne Zohar, Founder and CEO, PureTech Health
  • Milenko Cicmil, VP, Global Head of External Innovation & Partnering, Ipsen
  • Jon Civitarese, Managing Director, Investment Banking, SVB Leerink LLC

Topics to be discussed include:

  • The evolution of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
  • JPM Week 101: Who goes and why?
  • Is attending worth your company’s time and expense?
  • What is the value for large pharma companies versus smaller, private companies?
  • What is the best way to leverage JPM Week to tell an investable story that builds value?
  • Is it a good time to announce news? What kind of news matters?

Registration, breakfast and networking begin at 8:30 a.m., the panel discussion begins at 9 a.m. and a Q&A session will follow from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

About LaVoieHealthScience

LaVoieHealthScience partners with leading health and science brands to build value for their companies, attract capital and reach key stakeholders through integrated communications, access and marketing. The firm provides public relations, investor relations and marketing consulting to build recognition and increase sales and value for health science innovations. The agency has received over 30 awards in recognition of the work it has done for its health and science industry-leading clients and was inducted in the 2018 Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame List of Fastest Growing Private Companies, ranked on the O’Dwyer’s list of 2019 Healthcare Public Relations Firms, PR Week’s list of 2019 Top Agencies and Boston Business Journal’s list of Largest Public Relations Firms in Massachusetts.


