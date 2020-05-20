Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lab-Validated Anti-Microbial Solution Now Available for All MetroClick/faytech NA Digital Signage, Kiosks and Touchscreen Hardware

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Patented antimicrobial technology helps keep customers and employees safe during and beyond COVID-19 pandemic

As retail, restaurants, hospitality and other service industries start reopening across the U.S. and Canada, customer health and safety is the critical priority. To help ensure customer safety, MetroClick, the creator of dynamic interactive digital experiences, is making lab-tested anti-viral and anti-bacterial glass touchscreen technology available on the company’s next-generation touchscreens.

MetroClick, through its sister company faytech, has entered a partnership with Kastus Technologies to integrate anti-viral agents into the touchscreen manufacturing process. This will provide all MetroClick/faytech NA digital signage, kiosk and EasyShopper cart solutions with 24/7 germ protection. The glass technology has been proven effective against harmful viruses and bacteria such as Coronavirus, C. Diff, MRSA and E. Coli. The units can be cleaned with soap and water, and do not require chemical cleaners for disinfection.

“Shoppers, restaurant patrons and travelers are going to be apprehensive after shelter-in-place orders are rescinded, and will look for retailers, foodservice operators and other service companies to reassure them that their health is taken extremely seriously. The anti-viral materials on our touch displays, combined with the safety and hygiene messaging companies can promote through our devices, will serve to provide the assurance customers will require,” said Taylor Miller, Partner and COO at MetroClick/faytech NA, adding that the antimicrobial screens feature a distinct logo promoting the hygiene message.

In addition to the health and safety benefits, the new antimicrobial screens facilitate enhanced shopper engagement and overall risk reduction. The solution is 100% compatible with all frictionless commerce systems and delivers a fully functioning display.

“The new antimicrobial touchscreens gives a significant competitive advantage for our clients, who, with every treated screen, are proving they’re invested in their customer’s safety,” said Jesse Cooper, Partner and CEO at MetroClick/faytech NA.

About MetroClick/faytech NA

MetroClick/faytech NA merges hardware manufacturing capabilities and an in-house software development team to create the highest levels of digital communications functionality, customization and versatility. The company helps companies in a wide range of industries tell their unique stories to their customers to create engagement and boost brand impact. From retail and hospitality to stadiums and financial services institutions, MetroClick’s team has the expertise to help create desired customer experiences one touch at a time. More information is available at https://www.metroclick.com/ and https://www.faytech.us.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pCAVITATION TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:15pCELESTICA : contracted by Starfish Medical to make ventilators for Health Canada
AQ
03:15pExisting Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
03:14pIMAGE RESOURCES NL : Investor presentation
AQ
03:14pE ON : Post-COVID-19 industry ready to take on net-zero challenge
AQ
03:14pWESTGOLD RESOURCES : Request for trading halt
AQ
03:14pMARATHON GOLD : Announces Filing of Final Prospectus
AQ
03:14pIDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA : Announces Acquisition of Mining Claims at Past Producing Champagne Project
AQ
03:14pREAL ENERGY : to pursue opportunities in hydrogen energy with establishment of Pure Hydrogen Corporation
AQ
03:14pVELOCITY MINERALS : Announces Positive Drill Results from the Sedefche Gold Project, Bulgaria
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings
4Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group