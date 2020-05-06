Log in
LabMinds : Revo ® Wins the 2020 Edison Award

05/06/2020 | 10:31am EDT

LabMinds, the leader in Robotics and AI for solution preparation in Life Sciences, announced that their innovative Revo ® automation system has been named a winner in the prestigious 2020 Edison Awards.

The Revo ® was chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world in such varied fields as product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education. “After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize Revo ® as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

The Revo ® solution preparation system utilizes robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver reliability, consistency and reproducibility through all stages of the drug development process.

“Being recognized as a winner of the 2020 Edison Award is a great achievement,” said Jeff Caputo, President and Chief Executive Officer of LabMinds. “We feel our technology has been well received by our customers and we look forward to delivering more innovative products soon.”

About LabMinds: LabMinds is the leader in AI and robotics for solution preparation in Life . A cornerstone of R&D and QA/QC processes, solution preparation continues to be a highly manual process with many moving parts, exposing labs to considerable risk and inevitable waste. LabMinds’ platform addresses these challenges with powerful AI software combined with state-of-the-art robotics to safeguard against tainted inputs, enable near-perfect accuracy, and attain unmatched control. Further, labs in the LabMinds network contribute to, and benefit from, the collection of input and sensor data throughout the solution prep process; it’s never been easier to gain detailed insight into how chemicals interact with each other. By implementing more security and order, and leveraging the power of big data, LabMinds moves ever closer to achieving its mission to enable scientists and businesses to build and optimize labs, in order to bring meaningful therapies to market sooner. For more information about LabMinds, visit www.labminds.com.

About the Edison Awards: The Edison Awards is the world's most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.


© Business Wire 2020
