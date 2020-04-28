LabVantage Solutions Announces New Purpose-Built Biobanking LIMS Accelerator for Managing COVID-19 Testing

—Comprehensive Turnkey System Based on Industry-Leading LabVantage LIMS Platform Allows Laboratories to Implement COVID-19 Biobanking, Testing and Research Almost Immediately—

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services including purpose-built LIMS that allow labs to go live faster and at a lower total cost, today announced the availability of its new purpose-built COVID-19 LIMS solution. The new solution is designed to jump-start the ability of laboratories everywhere to enter biospecimens into a biobank and rapidly begin conducting COVID-19-related testing and research. The LabVantage COVID-19 Biobanking Accelerator is built on the company’s industry-leading LIMS and Biobanking platforms used by clinical laboratories around the globe.

LabVantage CEO John Heiser commented, “Widespread laboratory testing is a critical component in the battle to control the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. At LabVantage, we mobilized our decades of expertise to rapidly deliver a new purpose-built Biobanking LIMS to support COVID-19 testing and research. It incorporates our deep knowledge of biobanking along with numerous features designed to make it easy for laboratories to acquire, implement and use the most powerful LIMS on the market for their COVID-19 testing. The LIMS Accelerator is also scalable, an important attribute as testing volumes escalate. Our outstanding service team stands ready to help customers begin using the package almost immediately. We are honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the laboratory testing and research that is critical to controlling and ultimately eliminating this devastating pandemic.”

Delivered as a comprehensive Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) solution, the LabVantage COVID-19 Biobanking Accelerator requires no infrastructure investment. Being pre-configured means minimal implementation time is needed with a go-live start possible in less than four weeks. The LIMS Accelerator includes full biobanking capabilities and COVID-19 extraction and testing workflows with related master data for rapid use. It incorporates multiple protocols defined by the CDC for COVID-19 testing, and it can easily accommodate the addition of standard and customer-determined protocols for testing using a variety of approaches, such as RT-PCR, isothermal nucleic acid amplification and serology.

Leveraging LabVantage SaaS, customers pay an annual subscription fee to access the full LabVantage platform – laboratory information management system (LIMS), Biobanking solution, workflows and methods, consumables management and Seagull Scientific Bartender® barcode labeling software. The package also includes start-up, training and ongoing support services along with daily data backups and high availability support.

The LabVantage COVID-19 Biobanking Accelerator is available immediately. For more information on LIMS for COVID-19 testing, visit https://www.labvantage.com/labvantage-covid-19-biobanking.

About LabVantage Solutions

