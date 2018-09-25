LabVantage Solutions Names John Heiser Chief Executive Officer

—New CEO Brings Deep and Diverse Skill Set and Record of Strong Leadership in Building Global Technology and Life Sciences Businesses—

—LabVantage Is a Leading Global Provider of Laboratory Informatics Services Offering Purpose-Built Solutions that Bundle Its LIMS Software with Features Tailored to Industry-Specific Needs—

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics software providing purpose-built LIMS solutions, today announced that John Heiser has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Heiser replaces LabVantage President Ram Velidi, who is leaving the company to pursue a new entrepreneurial endeavor.

“John Heiser brings us a wealth of strategic and operational experience in growing technology and life sciences businesses, and we are thrilled that he is joining LabVantage at this exciting time in the company’s development,” said Purnendu Chatterjee, Chairman of LabVantage Solutions. “With his diverse business background and strong leadership experience, broad educational foundation and passion for people and performance, John’s combination of proven leadership ability and strategic vision will be invaluable as LabVantage embarks on its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Chatterjee added, “We also want to thank Ram Velidi for his many contributions to our current success. Ram helped create a culture that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. He brought us together as a global company and significantly expanded our customer base. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Most recently, Mr. Heiser was President and Chief Operating Officer of Magnetrol International, Inc., a global manufacturer of advanced process control solutions. Previously he was Vice President, Marketing at Bausch & Lomb Pharmaceuticals and he managed the Sales Information and DSS units at Merck & Co.. Earlier in his career, Mr. Heiser was a Business Unit Director and Director, State Government Affairs/Associate General Counsel at DuPont Pharmaceuticals.

“The LabVantage team has done a phenomenal job of building world-leading laboratory informatics solutions,” said Mr. Heiser. “LabVantage’s commitment to innovation, strong customer focus, global reach and powerful service orientation have produced robust growth. The company’s purpose-built solutions tailored to specific industry needs have fueled expansion into multiple industries and global markets. But I believe that this is only the beginning, as the growing importance of data management in rapidly evolving markets offers us many opportunities for exponential growth. I have been privileged to help build successful companies characterized by rapid change across industries and territories, and I welcome the chance to lead this vibrant organization at this key inflection point.”

Mr. Heiser received a B.A. degree from the University of Iowa, a Doctor of Law degree from Tulane Law School, an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Ph.D. in Values Driven Leadership from Benedictine University. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the International Leadership Association and Aspire Chicago.

About LabVantage Solutions

LabVantage is the recognized leader of enterprise laboratory software solutions with over 35 years of experience. We deliver an integrated laboratory informatics platform including laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN), and laboratory execution systems (LES). We support more than 1500 customer sites in the life science, pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil and gas, genetics/diagnostics, and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Somerset, N.J., LabVantage offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that enable companies to innovate faster in the R&D cycle, improve manufactured product quality, achieve accurate record-keeping, and comply with regulatory requirements. The LabVantage integrated LIMS/ELN/LES platform is highly configurable, purpose-built, and 100% web browser-based to support hundreds of concurrent users and seamlessly interface with instruments and other enterprise systems. For more information, visit www.labvantage.com.

