LabVantage Solutions Names John Heiser Chief Executive Officer

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory
informatics software providing purpose-built LIMS solutions, today
announced that John Heiser has been named Chief Executive Officer,
effective immediately. Mr. Heiser replaces LabVantage President Ram
Velidi, who is leaving the company to pursue a new entrepreneurial
endeavor.
“John Heiser brings us a wealth of strategic and operational experience
in growing technology and life sciences businesses, and we are thrilled
that he is joining LabVantage at this exciting time in the company’s
development,” said Purnendu Chatterjee, Chairman of LabVantage
Solutions. “With his diverse business background and strong leadership
experience, broad educational foundation and passion for people and
performance, John’s combination of proven leadership ability and
strategic vision will be invaluable as LabVantage embarks on its next
phase of growth.”
Mr. Chatterjee added, “We also want to thank Ram Velidi for his many
contributions to our current success. Ram helped create a culture that
fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. He brought us together as a
global company and significantly expanded our customer base. We wish him
well in his future endeavors.”
Most recently, Mr. Heiser was President and Chief Operating Officer of
Magnetrol International, Inc., a global manufacturer of advanced process
control solutions. Previously he was Vice President, Marketing at Bausch
& Lomb Pharmaceuticals and he managed the Sales Information and DSS
units at Merck & Co.. Earlier in his career, Mr. Heiser was a Business
Unit Director and Director, State Government Affairs/Associate General
Counsel at DuPont Pharmaceuticals.
“The LabVantage team has done a phenomenal job of building world-leading
laboratory informatics solutions,” said Mr. Heiser. “LabVantage’s
commitment to innovation, strong customer focus, global reach and
powerful service orientation have produced robust growth. The company’s
purpose-built solutions tailored to specific industry needs have fueled
expansion into multiple industries and global markets. But I believe
that this is only the beginning, as the growing importance of data
management in rapidly evolving markets offers us many opportunities for
exponential growth. I have been privileged to help build successful
companies characterized by rapid change across industries and
territories, and I welcome the chance to lead this vibrant organization
at this key inflection point.”
Mr. Heiser received a B.A. degree from the University of Iowa, a Doctor
of Law degree from Tulane Law School, an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School
of Management at Northwestern University, and a Ph.D. in Values Driven
Leadership from Benedictine University. He is a member of the Board of
Directors of the International Leadership Association and Aspire Chicago.
About LabVantage Solutions
LabVantage is the recognized leader of enterprise laboratory software
solutions with over 35 years of experience. We deliver an integrated
laboratory informatics platform including laboratory information
management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN), and
laboratory execution systems (LES). We support more than 1500 customer
sites in the life science, pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food
and beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil and gas,
genetics/diagnostics, and healthcare industries. Headquartered in
Somerset, N.J., LabVantage offers a comprehensive portfolio of products
and services that enable companies to innovate faster in the R&D cycle,
improve manufactured product quality, achieve accurate record-keeping,
and comply with regulatory requirements. The LabVantage integrated
LIMS/ELN/LES platform is highly configurable, purpose-built, and 100%
web browser-based to support hundreds of concurrent users and seamlessly
interface with instruments and other enterprise systems. For more
information, visit www.labvantage.com.
