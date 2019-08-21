LabVantage Solutions' Security Safeguards for Its Leading LIMS Software Recognized with Award of ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

—Certification Confirms that LabVantage’s Industry-Leading LIMS Software Solution Meets the Most Rigorous International Information Security and Data Privacy Requirements—

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services including purpose-built LIMS solutions that allow labs to go live faster and at a lower total cost, today announced that it has been awarded an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 information security certification following an extensive review and audit process. ISO/IEC 27001 certification includes requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving the organization’s information security management systems, including accounting for risks specific to its distinctive needs.

“The advent of LabVantage Cloud-hosted informatics solutions and growth in LabVantage Managed Services helped drive our decision to seek certification of how we safeguard the security of our customers’ LIMS information,” says John Heiser, CEO at LabVantage Solutions. “In addition, increasing worldwide threats to data security further reinforced our commitment to providing our customers with the most comprehensive and robust protections available. Our ISO/IEC 27001 certification assures our customers around the globe that we have the best possible processes and procedures in place to protect their data and information. It follows an exhaustive assessment and review process that includes requirements for ongoing updates, ensuring that our information protections will continue to be the most advanced available.”

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It specifies a management system that is intended to bring information security under management control, requiring that management:

Systematically examine the organization's information security risks, taking account of threats, vulnerabilities, and impacts;

Design and implement a coherent and comprehensive suite of information security controls and/or other forms of risk treatment; and

Adopt an overarching management process to ensure that the information security controls continue to meet the organization's security needs on an ongoing basis.

Donald DiPalma, Director of Quality and Technical Services at LabVantage, adds, “We are proud of the comprehensive security safeguards that enabled us to achieve this demanding international certification. In addition, we have gone further, instituting processes and controls for the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and for IT security, system assets, risk assessment, data encryption, physical and logical access controls, and personal and employee data. We intend to remain at the forefront in protecting the information managed by our industry-leading LIMS systems and services.”

LabVantage currently supports compliance with ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 2201:2013, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO 9001:2015, 21 CFR Part 11, Annex 11, and GXP.

About LabVantage Solutions

LabVantage is the recognized leader of enterprise laboratory software solutions with nearly 40 years of experience. We deliver an integrated laboratory informatics platform including laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN), and laboratory execution systems (LES). We support more than 1500 customer sites in the life science, pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil and gas, genetics/diagnostics, and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Somerset, N.J., LabVantage offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that enable companies to innovate faster in the R&D cycle, improve manufactured product quality, achieve accurate record-keeping, and comply with regulatory requirements. The LabVantage integrated LIMS/ELN/LES platform is highly configurable, purpose-built, and 100% web browser-based to support hundreds of concurrent users and seamlessly interface with instruments and other enterprise systems. For more information, visit labvantage.com.

