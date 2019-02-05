LabVantage Solutions : Unveils LabVantage 8.4 with Unprecedented Work Assignment and Resource Planning Functions for More Efficient and Easier Lab Management

LabVantage
Solutions, the leading global provider of laboratory informatics
solutions and services, today unveiled LabVantage 8.4, the latest
version of the company’s industry-leading comprehensive laboratory
information management solution. Encompassing LIMS, ELN, and LES,
LabVantage 8.4 incorporates new and updated features that increase lab
efficiency and effectiveness while making the work of managers and staff
easier. The most
significant changes include new features for work planning and
managing resource capacity and availability, as well as enhanced
capabilities to ensure data privacy.
“LabVantage 8.4 includes many valuable new features, but we are most
excited by its unprecedented work assignment and resource planning
functionality—the most powerful and robust available today,” said John
Heiser, Chief Executive Officer at LabVantage Solutions. “We understand
that managing resources, workflow, and staff is one of our customers’
biggest challenges. Our new Work Assignment and Resource Planning (WAP)
module greatly simplifies and facilitates this process, empowering our
users to manage their laboratories and workflows more efficiently and
effectively with far less time and hassle. With LabVantage 8.4,
laboratory directors can finally optimize every aspect of their
operations for their individual labs or network of labs.”
New and Updated Features of LabVantage 8.4 Include:
Work Assignment and Resource Planning (WAP)
The new WAP
module allows laboratory managers to see current and upcoming scheduled
work and make assignments based on the availability of individuals and
user groups according to their corporate calendars and lab resources. It
also displays the calendar availability, existing work assignments, work
capacity, and the certification status of the facility’s instruments.
Testing master data can be configured to identify preferred laboratory
instruments and users so that incoming work can be quickly assigned and
optimized. The features in the module include many options and are
designed for maximum flexibility and ease of use.
Data Privacy
Updated data privacy provisions enhance
protections for individual data, facilitating the laboratory’s ability
to identify, hide, mask, and anonymize personal information, to respond
to individual privacy requests, and to generate GDPR and other
compliance reports.
Master Data Navigator
A new Master Data Navigator designed
to speed creation and maintenance of laboratory master data allows
master data builders to enter and access all master data objects from a
single screen. New items can be quickly entered in the navigator and are
visually marked to indicate that additional detail may be required
before laboratory use.
Bulk Data Import
The LabVantage Data File Definition feature
has been significantly improved, offering multiple new master data
loading and validation options, improved error reporting for faster
troubleshooting, and other useful features.
Automated Issue Tracking and Submission
This new feature
allows users to log support requests directly from within their LIMS,
rather than having to go through the company’s support portal. Users can
easily add supporting screenshots and attachments and send them directly
to LabVantage support staff, speeding and facilitating the resolution of
issues.
LabVantage 8.4 is available to new customers and as an upgrade for
existing users.
About LabVantage Solutions
LabVantage is the recognized
leader of enterprise laboratory software solutions with nearly 40 years
of experience. We deliver an integrated laboratory informatics platform
including laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic
laboratory notebooks (ELN), and laboratory execution systems (LES). We
support more than 1500 customer sites in the life science,
pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food & beverage, consumer
packaged goods, oil & gas, genetics/diagnostics, and healthcare
industries. Headquartered in Somerset, N.J., LabVantage offers a
comprehensive portfolio of products and services that enable companies
to innovate faster in the R&D cycle, improve manufactured product
quality, achieve accurate record-keeping, and comply with regulatory
requirements. The LabVantage integrated LIMS/ELN/LES platform is highly
configurable, purpose-built, and 100% web browser-based to support
hundreds of concurrent users and seamlessly interface with instruments
and other enterprise systems. For more information, visit www.labvantage.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005068/en/