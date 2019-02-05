LabVantage Solutions : Unveils LabVantage 8.4 with Unprecedented Work Assignment and Resource Planning Functions for More Efficient and Easier Lab Management

— Newest Version of Industry-Leading Lab Management Solution Enables Robust, Easy-to-Use, Comprehensive Work Assignment and Resource Planning —

— Incorporates LIMS, ELN, and LES Components with Many New and Updated Features Including Enhanced Data Privacy —

LabVantage Solutions, the leading global provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, today unveiled LabVantage 8.4, the latest version of the company’s industry-leading comprehensive laboratory information management solution. Encompassing LIMS, ELN, and LES, LabVantage 8.4 incorporates new and updated features that increase lab efficiency and effectiveness while making the work of managers and staff easier. The most significant changes include new features for work planning and managing resource capacity and availability, as well as enhanced capabilities to ensure data privacy.

“LabVantage 8.4 includes many valuable new features, but we are most excited by its unprecedented work assignment and resource planning functionality—the most powerful and robust available today,” said John Heiser, Chief Executive Officer at LabVantage Solutions. “We understand that managing resources, workflow, and staff is one of our customers’ biggest challenges. Our new Work Assignment and Resource Planning (WAP) module greatly simplifies and facilitates this process, empowering our users to manage their laboratories and workflows more efficiently and effectively with far less time and hassle. With LabVantage 8.4, laboratory directors can finally optimize every aspect of their operations for their individual labs or network of labs.”

New and Updated Features of LabVantage 8.4 Include:

Work Assignment and Resource Planning (WAP)

The new WAP module allows laboratory managers to see current and upcoming scheduled work and make assignments based on the availability of individuals and user groups according to their corporate calendars and lab resources. It also displays the calendar availability, existing work assignments, work capacity, and the certification status of the facility’s instruments. Testing master data can be configured to identify preferred laboratory instruments and users so that incoming work can be quickly assigned and optimized. The features in the module include many options and are designed for maximum flexibility and ease of use.

Data Privacy

Updated data privacy provisions enhance protections for individual data, facilitating the laboratory’s ability to identify, hide, mask, and anonymize personal information, to respond to individual privacy requests, and to generate GDPR and other compliance reports.

Master Data Navigator

A new Master Data Navigator designed to speed creation and maintenance of laboratory master data allows master data builders to enter and access all master data objects from a single screen. New items can be quickly entered in the navigator and are visually marked to indicate that additional detail may be required before laboratory use.

Bulk Data Import

The LabVantage Data File Definition feature has been significantly improved, offering multiple new master data loading and validation options, improved error reporting for faster troubleshooting, and other useful features.

Automated Issue Tracking and Submission

This new feature allows users to log support requests directly from within their LIMS, rather than having to go through the company’s support portal. Users can easily add supporting screenshots and attachments and send them directly to LabVantage support staff, speeding and facilitating the resolution of issues.

LabVantage 8.4 is available to new customers and as an upgrade for existing users.

About LabVantage Solutions

LabVantage is the recognized leader of enterprise laboratory software solutions with nearly 40 years of experience. We deliver an integrated laboratory informatics platform including laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN), and laboratory execution systems (LES). We support more than 1500 customer sites in the life science, pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil & gas, genetics/diagnostics, and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Somerset, N.J., LabVantage offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that enable companies to innovate faster in the R&D cycle, improve manufactured product quality, achieve accurate record-keeping, and comply with regulatory requirements. The LabVantage integrated LIMS/ELN/LES platform is highly configurable, purpose-built, and 100% web browser-based to support hundreds of concurrent users and seamlessly interface with instruments and other enterprise systems. For more information, visit www.labvantage.com.

