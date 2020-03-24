Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Expanded Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) and Certain Executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP (“Labaton Sucharow”) announces that on March 24, 2020, it filed a securities class action lawsuit, captioned Employees’ Retirement System of the City of Providence v. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., No. 20-cv-00117 (N.D. Okla.) (the “Action”), on behalf of its client Employees’ Retirement System of the City of Providence (“City of Providence”) against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) (“Spirit” or the “Company”) and certain officers and directors (collectively, “Defendants”).  The Action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Spirit securities from October 31, 2019 through February 27, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”), and who were damaged thereby (the “Class”).

The Action expands upon the substantially related cases Goldman v. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., No. 20-cv-00054 (N.D. Okla.), asserting Exchange Act claims on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Spirit securities from October 31, 2019 through January 29, 2020; and Smith v. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., No. 20-cv-00077 (N.D. Okla.), asserting Exchange Act claims on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Spirit securities between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020.  Pursuant to the notice published on February 10, 2020 in connection with the first-filed case, as required by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, investors wishing to serve as Lead Plaintiff are required to file a motion for appointment as Lead Plaintiff by no later than April 10, 2020.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the largest independent non-Original Equipment Manufacturer commercial aerostructures designers and manufacturers in the world.  The Boeing Company (“Boeing”) is the Company’s largest and most important customer.  Throughout the Class Period, market concern regarding Spirit’s financial stability mounted in light of the continued global grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX planes, the production of which represented a substantial portion of Spirit’s revenues.  Defendants, however, assuaged concern by stating they were “continuing to produce at a rate of 52 aircraft per month,” which would purportedly allow them to “burn off the excess inventory after Boeing transitions to [a] rate [of] 57” 737 MAX planes per month.  Additionally throughout the Class Period, Defendants stated that Spirit’s internal controls over financial reporting were effective.

In reality, Defendants knew, or recklessly disregarded, that because Boeing had continued production of 737 MAX planes post-grounding, it was sitting on a glut of unsold planes and would therefore be forced to suspend production.  Further, as a result of Boeing’s decision to suspend 737 MAX production, Spirit’s future financial results would be materially impacted.  Additionally, Defendants also falsely attested to the accuracy of Spirit’s internal controls over financial reporting.

On December 16, 2019, Boeing announced that it was suspending all production of 737 MAX planes in 2020.  Of the reasons given, Boeing stated that because it had continued production of the 737 MAX planes “[t]hroughout the grounding,” that it had “approximately [737 MAX] 400 airplanes in storage.”  As a result, on January 10, 2020, Spirit revealed that it had terminated “approximately 2,800 employees at its Wichita, Kansas facility.”  Spirit additionally stated that when production of the 737 MAX resumed, that production rates would be lower in the future due to excess inventory.  To make matters worse, on January 30, 2020, the Company announced that Spirit determined it did not comply with its accounting procedures regarding its potential contingent liabilities, and that certain senior management had abruptly resigned.

On February 28, 2020, Spirit announced that it had identified a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting, and as a result thereof, the Company “should have recorded an incremental contingent liability for the third quarter of 2019 of less than $8 million.”  Also on February 28, 2020, Defendants revealed that 737 MAX production rates in 2020 would be drastically lower than those in 2019, and would not normalize for the next several years and materially impair 2020 financial results.  

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Spirit securities during the Class Period and were damaged thereby, you are a member of the “Class” and may be able to seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff.  Lead Plaintiff motion papers must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma no later than April 10, 2020.  The Lead Plaintiff is a court-appointed representative for absent members of the Class.  You do not need to seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff to share in any Class recovery in the Action.  If you are a Class member and there is a recovery for the Class, you can share in that recovery as an absent Class member.  You may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in the Action.

If you would like to consider serving as Lead Plaintiff or have any questions about this lawsuit, you may contact Francis P. McConville, Esq. of Labaton Sucharow, at (800) 321-0476, or via email at fmcconville@labaton.com.

City of Providence is represented by Labaton Sucharow, which represents many of the largest pension funds in the United States and internationally with combined assets under management of more than $2 trillion.  Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications.  Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C.  More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.

You can view a copy of the complaint here.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pFederal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government
DJ
05:49pAAN STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is April 28, 2020
PR
05:46pNCLH STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 11, 2020
PR
05:46pEQUIFAX : Committed To Helping Consumers Impacted By COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
PR
05:46pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05:45pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H suspends 2020 outlook
AQ
05:43pALGN STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 1, 2020
PR
05:41pRECIPE UNLIMITED : Responds to Covid-19
AQ
05:40pBonavista Energy Corporation Provides Financial Update
NE
05:39pALEXCO RESOURCE : Announces Over-Night Marketed Public Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Stocks, gold surge as Congress nears $2 trillion aid package
2House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
3Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
4Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
5DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group