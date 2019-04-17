Log in
Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Investigation of Lyft, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

04/17/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP (“Labaton Sucharow”), a national securities litigation law firm specializing in precedent-setting class and direct actions, has initiated an investigation into whether Lyft, Inc. (“Lyft” or the “Company”) and/or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. 

On March 28, 2019, Lyft announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 32,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $72.00 per share. The Company also announced that shares of Lyft’s common stock were expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 29, 2019 under the ticker symbol “LYFT.”  Lyft’s stock closed at $56.25 on April 16, 2019, nearly 22% below its IPO price.  

If you purchased Lyft shares and would like to discuss this investigation and/or your legal options, please contact Francis P. McConville, Esq. of Labaton Sucharow, at (800) 321-0476, or via email at fmcconville@labaton.com.

Labaton Sucharow represents many of the largest pension funds in the United States and internationally with combined assets under management of more than $2 trillion.  Labaton Sucharow’s litigation reputation is built on its half-century of securities litigation experience, more than 70 full-time attorneys, and in-house team of investigators, financial analysts, and forensic accountants.  Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications.  Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C.  More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.

Source: Labaton Sucharow LLP

Labaton_Logo_high_res_pms303u DARK BLUE (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
