Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Investigation of Lyft, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP (“Labaton Sucharow”), a national securities litigation law firm specializing in precedent-setting class and direct actions, has initiated an investigation into whether Lyft, Inc. (“Lyft” or the “Company”) and/or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On March 28, 2019, Lyft announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 32,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $72.00 per share. The Company also announced that shares of Lyft’s common stock were expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 29, 2019 under the ticker symbol “LYFT.” Lyft’s stock closed at $56.25 on April 16, 2019, nearly 22% below its IPO price.

Source: Labaton Sucharow LLP