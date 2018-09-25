Log in
Labeed Diab of Humana Pharmacy Solutions Joins PCMA Board of Directors

09/25/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) welcomes Labeed Diab, RPh, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions, as the newest member of the PCMA Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Pharmaceutical Care Management)

PCMA is the national association representing America's pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) which administer prescription drug plans for more than 266 million Americans with health coverage through Fortune 500 companies, health insurers, labor unions, Medicare, Medicaid and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, as well as the Exchanges established by the Affordable Care Act.

"We're proud and excited to welcome Labeed to PCMA's Board.  We'll benefit greatly from his experience and expertise. We're also very grateful to his predecessor and our past Chair, William Fleming, PharmD, for all the leadership and drive he devoted to the association," said PCMA President and CEO Mark Merritt.

"We are looking forward to having Labeed join the PCMA Board so we can continue to: 1) advocate for how our work improves the lives of the people we serve and 2) influence the industry to work tirelessly to improve care for patients and the doctors who serve them," said William Fleming, PharmD, President, Healthcare Service at Humana.

Humana Pharmacy Solutions, a division of Humana Inc., manages traditional pharmacy benefits with member-focused strategies to yield savings in pharmacy and total health expense.  Providing prescription coverage for both individuals and employer groups, Humana Pharmacy Solutions strives to give members access to the medicine they need while offering guidance on clinically proven, therapeutically equivalent drugs that bring better value to the member and the customer. For more information visit www.HumanaPharmacy.com.

PCMA is the national association representing America's pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs administer prescription drug plans for more than 266 million Americans who have health insurance from a variety of sponsors including: commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, union plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP), state government employee plans, Medicaid plans, and others.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labeed-diab-of-humana-pharmacy-solutions-joins-pcma-board-of-directors-300718821.html

SOURCE Pharmaceutical Care Management Association


© PRNewswire 2018
