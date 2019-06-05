Labelmaster : Releases Hazmat Labels, Placards and Marks for Extreme Conditions

Labelmaster,
the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe
and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials
(hazmat), today announced the release of hazmat labels,
placards and marks for extreme conditions. Designed to withstand
cold, ultraviolet and solvent exposure and wet and oily surfaces, these
durable labels, placards and marks can endure harsh supply chain
conditions without fading, deteriorating or lifting.
“Dangerous goods labels, placards and marks contain vital information
for content identification, warning and instructional labeling, but
often fail when exposed to extreme conditions,” said Alan Schoen,
president, Labelmaster. “Labelmaster’s new labels, placards and marks
are designed specifically to withstand the harsh supply chain conditions
that dangerous goods face. Now companies can be confident that their
dangerous goods will stay properly labeled and marked no matter what
conditions they face.”
Made to suit specific customer needs, these labels feature superior
adhesion and resistance that can withstand exposure to a wide range of
elements and substances, including:
-
Cold Environments: With material designed for cryogenic
laboratories, these labels, placards and marks adhere in temperatures
as low as -320°F without lifting – even with repeated changes in the
surrounding temperature. They are perfect for cold chain operations,
food and beverage, medical products, pharma, and logistics and
warehousing in cold climates.
-
Oily Surfaces: Featuring adhesive backing that absorbs oil,
these labels, placards and marks adhere directly to lubricated
surfaces – textured or smooth – without having to be cleaned or
degreased. They are perfect for automotive, oil and gas, waste/waste
management, cosmetics, food and beverage, transport equipment,
chemical manufacturing and paints and coatings.
-
Wet Surfaces: A high-tack, rubber-based adhesive keeps these
labels adhered in wet, damp and cold conditions. They also stay stuck
to low- and high-energy substrates and can be applied from 10°F to
150°F. They are perfect for food and beverage, health and beauty,
household chemical labeling or any outdoor application.
-
Solvent Exposure: Designed to stand up to the harshest
conditions for extended periods, these labels, placards and marks
offer superior chemical and abrasion resistance, while also resisting
acids, humidity, high temperatures and UV exposure. They are perfect
for automotive, oil and gas, chemical manufacturing and paints and
coatings.
-
Ultraviolet Exposure: These labels' topcoats resist fading and
deterioration for up to two years, and offers superior resistance to
acids, moisture and solvents from -40°F to 257°F. They are
perfect for any environment where containers endure prolonged exposure
to the elements.
Schoen added, “There is tremendous risk associated with shipping and
handling dangerous goods, which is why there are such stringent rules
and regulations around how these goods must be marked and labeled. With
these dependable, long-lasting labels, placards and marks, companies can
have complete confidence that their dangerous goods labels and placards
will not fail, no matter what conditions they face.”
To find the ideal solution for your most challenging conditions, call
800-621-5808 or visit https://www.labelmaster.com/extreme-conditions.
About Labelmaster
For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for
companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex,
ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods
and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging,
hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and
regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of
industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain
compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and
maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting
its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its
unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a
valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace
regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by
land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business
ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more,
visit www.labelmaster.com.
