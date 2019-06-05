Labelmaster : Releases Hazmat Labels, Placards and Marks for Extreme Conditions

Durable Labels, Placards and Marks Will Not Fade, Deteriorate or Lift in Harsh Supply Chain Environments

Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the release of hazmat labels, placards and marks for extreme conditions. Designed to withstand cold, ultraviolet and solvent exposure and wet and oily surfaces, these durable labels, placards and marks can endure harsh supply chain conditions without fading, deteriorating or lifting.

“Dangerous goods labels, placards and marks contain vital information for content identification, warning and instructional labeling, but often fail when exposed to extreme conditions,” said Alan Schoen, president, Labelmaster. “Labelmaster’s new labels, placards and marks are designed specifically to withstand the harsh supply chain conditions that dangerous goods face. Now companies can be confident that their dangerous goods will stay properly labeled and marked no matter what conditions they face.”

Made to suit specific customer needs, these labels feature superior adhesion and resistance that can withstand exposure to a wide range of elements and substances, including:

With material designed for cryogenic laboratories, these labels, placards and marks adhere in temperatures as low as -320°F without lifting – even with repeated changes in the surrounding temperature. They are perfect for cold chain operations, food and beverage, medical products, pharma, and logistics and warehousing in cold climates. Oily Surfaces: Featuring adhesive backing that absorbs oil, these labels, placards and marks adhere directly to lubricated surfaces – textured or smooth – without having to be cleaned or degreased. They are perfect for automotive, oil and gas, waste/waste management, cosmetics, food and beverage, transport equipment, chemical manufacturing and paints and coatings.

Featuring adhesive backing that absorbs oil, these labels, placards and marks adhere directly to lubricated surfaces – textured or smooth – without having to be cleaned or degreased. They are perfect for automotive, oil and gas, waste/waste management, cosmetics, food and beverage, transport equipment, chemical manufacturing and paints and coatings. Wet Surfaces: A high-tack, rubber-based adhesive keeps these labels adhered in wet, damp and cold conditions. They also stay stuck to low- and high-energy substrates and can be applied from 10°F to 150°F. They are perfect for food and beverage, health and beauty, household chemical labeling or any outdoor application.

A high-tack, rubber-based adhesive keeps these labels adhered in wet, damp and cold conditions. They also stay stuck to low- and high-energy substrates and can be applied from 10°F to 150°F. They are perfect for food and beverage, health and beauty, household chemical labeling or any outdoor application. Solvent Exposure: Designed to stand up to the harshest conditions for extended periods, these labels, placards and marks offer superior chemical and abrasion resistance, while also resisting acids, humidity, high temperatures and UV exposure. They are perfect for automotive, oil and gas, chemical manufacturing and paints and coatings.

Designed to stand up to the harshest conditions for extended periods, these labels, placards and marks offer superior chemical and abrasion resistance, while also resisting acids, humidity, high temperatures and UV exposure. They are perfect for automotive, oil and gas, chemical manufacturing and paints and coatings. Ultraviolet Exposure: These labels' topcoats resist fading and deterioration for up to two years, and offers superior resistance to acids, moisture and solvents from -40°F to 257°F. They are perfect for any environment where containers endure prolonged exposure to the elements.

Schoen added, “There is tremendous risk associated with shipping and handling dangerous goods, which is why there are such stringent rules and regulations around how these goods must be marked and labeled. With these dependable, long-lasting labels, placards and marks, companies can have complete confidence that their dangerous goods labels and placards will not fail, no matter what conditions they face.”

