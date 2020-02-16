Labixiaoxin Snacks : MAJOR TRANSACTION FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LABIXIAOXIN SNACKS GROUP LIMITED

蠟 筆 小 新 休 閒 食 品 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1262)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Reference is made to the circular of Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Limited (the "Company") dated 24 June 2019 in relation to the Disposal (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company dated 15 November 2019 in relation to the entering into of the first supplemental agreement to the Transfer Agreement (the "First Supplemental Agreement") to extend the Long Stop Date (the "Extension Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Extension Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

Pursuant to the Transfer Agreement, Completion is conditional upon the fulfilment of the conditions precedent to the Transfer Agreement on or before the Long Stop Date, being 15 November 2019 or such other date as may be agreed between the Purchaser and the Vendor in writing. As disclosed in the Extension Announcement, the Long Stop Date has been extended to 15 February 2020 or such other date as may be agreed between the Purchaser and the Vendor in writing.