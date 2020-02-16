Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Labixiaoxin Snacks : MAJOR TRANSACTION FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 07:07pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LABIXIAOXIN SNACKS GROUP LIMITED

蠟 筆 小 新 休 閒 食 品 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1262)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Reference is made to the circular of Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Limited (the "Company") dated 24 June 2019 in relation to the Disposal (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company dated 15 November 2019 in relation to the entering into of the first supplemental agreement to the Transfer Agreement (the "First Supplemental Agreement") to extend the Long Stop Date (the "Extension Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Extension Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

Pursuant to the Transfer Agreement, Completion is conditional upon the fulfilment of the conditions precedent to the Transfer Agreement on or before the Long Stop Date, being 15 November 2019 or such other date as may be agreed between the Purchaser and the Vendor in writing. As disclosed in the Extension Announcement, the Long Stop Date has been extended to 15 February 2020 or such other date as may be agreed between the Purchaser and the Vendor in writing.

1

Due to the recent outbreak of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in the PRC, additional time is required by the Purchaser and Vendor for the fulfilment of the conditions precedent to the Transfer Agreement. On 14 February 2020, the Purchaser and the Vendor entered into the second supplemental agreement (the "Second Supplemental Agreement") to the Transfer Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the First Supplemental Agreement), pursuant to which, (i) the Long Stop Date shall be further extended to 15 May 2020 (or such other date as may be agreed between the Purchaser and the Vendor in writing); (ii) in addition to the RMB10 million deposit paid by the Purchaser to the Vendor in accordance with the terms of the Transfer Agreement, the Purchaser shall pay an additional deposit in an amount of RMB30 million to the Vendor on or before 15 March 2020; and (iii) the amount paid by the Purchaser to the Vendor within seven (7) Business Days after the approval(s) having been obtained from the competent government authority(ies) in relation to the transfer of the FJ Land Right from the Vendor to the Purchaser shall be reduced from RMB90 million to RMB60 million. Save as disclosed above, all the other terms and conditions of the Transfer Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the First Supplemental Agreement) remain unchanged and shall continue in full force and effect.

By Order of the Board

Mr. Zheng Yu Huan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight members, of which Mr. Zheng Yu Long, Mr. Zheng Yu Shuang and Mr. Zheng Yu Huan are the executive Directors, Mr. Li Hung Kong and Mr. Ren Yunan are the non-executive Directors and Mr. Li Zhi Hai, Ms. Sun Kam Ching and Mr. Chung Yau Tong are the independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 00:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02/15CPI AEROSTRUCTURES : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages CPI Aero (CVU) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm Now, CPI Aero Admits Improper Accounting
PR
02/15AUTOMOTIVEMASTERMIND : Donates $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas
PR
02/15U.S. weighs blocking GE engine sales for China's new airplane - sources
RE
02/15ALLY FINANCIAL : Louisiana Auto Dealer Named TIME Dealer of the Year
PR
02/15CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : New Illegal Blockades in Vaughan and Vancouver, CN Concerned About Safety
AQ
02/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Credit Rating Update
PU
02/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Start Of Day Message - Good Morning
PU
02/15RAYTHEON : Former arms company engineer pleads guilty to weapons count
AQ
02/15JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : in advanced talks to buy Merian Global Investors
RE
02/15Bayer, BASF Ordered to Pay $265 Million in Weedkiller Crop-Damage Suit
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
4CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE GROUP LIM : CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
5LeddarTech Joins Ecosystem Partner Renesas Electronics to Exhibit LiDAR Technology at AV20 Silicon Valley F..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group