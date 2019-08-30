Log in
Labixiaoxin Snacks : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF INTEREST BY CONTROLING SHAREHOLDERS

08/30/2019 | 06:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LABIXIAOXIN SNACKS GROUP LIMITED

蠟 筆 小 新 休 閒 食 品 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1262)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

IN RELATION TO

DISPOSAL OF INTEREST BY CONTROLING SHAREHOLDERS

Reference is made to the announcement of Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Limited (the "Company") dated 3 July 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Disposal by Alliance Holding pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

As additional time is required for the fulfilment of the conditions precedent in the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement entered into a supplemental agreement on 30 August 2019 to extend the Long Stop Date from 31 August 2019 to 30 September 2019 (or such other date as may be agreed among the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement). Save as disclosed above, all other terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement remain unchanged and in full force and effect in all respects.

By Order of the Board

Mr. Zheng Yu Huan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight members, of which Mr. Zheng Yu Long, Mr. Zheng Yu Shuang and Mr. Zheng Yu Huan are the executive Directors, Mr. Li Hung Kong and Mr. Ren Yunan are the non-executive Directors and Mr. Li Zhi Hai, Ms. Sun Kam Ching and Mr. Chung Yau Tong are the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 10:05:02 UTC
