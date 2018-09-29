Labor Market Opens Up for Part-Time Workers

By Sarah Chaney

Jamil Segers, 18 years old, was juggling two part-time jobs in retail and restaurants, living paycheck-to-paycheck and delivering pizzas until 2:30 a.m. Then he landed a full-time job in September at a Williamsport, Md., manufacturer assembling and packaging window parts.

"It's stable, unlike my part-time jobs," said Mr. Segers.

For most of the expansion, the U.S. had an overabundance of workers who wanted full-time work but, like Mr. Segers, were stuck in part-time jobs. It was a sign of slack that lingered in the U.S. labor market for years after the recession ended: People couldn't get all the work they wanted.

Now that slack is waning, with important implications for wages and Federal Reserve policy.

Between 2006 and 2010 the number of Americans working involuntarily in part-time jobs -- defined as 34 hours a week or less of work -- soared from 3.9 million to 9.2 million, according to the Labor Department. A steadily improving job market has wrung out that excess, pushing the number of involuntary part-time workers to 4.4 million in August, or 2.7% of the overall workforce, the lowest rate since late 2006.

A broad measure of unemployment is falling in line with this decline of involuntary part-time work. The Labor Department's U6 measure of unemployment -- which includes part-time and discouraged workers -- dropped to 7.4% in August, down from more than 17% in 2010 to its lowest point since 2001. The gap between this broad measure and more conventional measures of unemployment has narrowed significantly, another sign of a return to job market normalcy.

While it's possible some part-time workers are discouraged and simply dropping out of the labor force, economists say it's more likely part-time employees are landing full-time jobs. The labor-force participation rate held steady for four years as part-time employment declined. Moreover, worker demand for full-time hours appears to be growing. Job-search site Indeed has seen hefty growth in the last year for search terms including "full-time" and "9-to-5," according to Martha Gimbel, Indeed Hiring Lab director of economic research.

The Federal Reserve has been watching closely for signs like this. As the supply of available worker hours diminishes, workers get more bargaining power and could secure bigger wage increases. Wages grew by 2.9% from a year earlier in August, the highest reading of the expansion. Wage growth was under 2% in the early parts of the expansion.

"Unemployment is low, the number of people working is rising steadily, and wages are up," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference Wednesday.

The Fed was reluctant to raise interest rates in the early parts of the expansion because inflation and wages were rising so slowly. Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen often pointed to hidden labor slack, including part-time workers, as a weight on inflation and wage growth. If workers couldn't even land full-time jobs, the thinking went, they could hardly demand big raises.

With this slack disappearing and wages picking up, the Fed has been encouraged to stick to its path of interest-rate increases. Many economists expect another quarter-point interest-rate increase in December.

Tom Witherspoon was working part time as a technical writer before he was hired in mid-August by a video-streaming company, where he provides written online help for the firm's products. The job meant he went from making about $31,000 a year to $97,000.

"The pay bump was quite enormous," he said.

Big Blue Swim School, in the Chicago suburbs, employed 50 to 60 swim teachers at each location, mostly part-time, until mid-2016, when it switched to full-time employees to reduce turnover. The children's swim school, which has four locations and is adding a fifth, bumps up pay on merit from $12 to $14 an hour to $14 to $16 an hour when workers stay on for more than six months.

"When you have a part-time workforce and when people come on, there's really not this career path for people," said John Lonergan, the company's chief executive. "The people we are able to attract because we have full-time employment are people who are passionate about this."

Structural factors may have boosted the part-time labor force for a time. A Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco research note this year said rising employment in sectors including leisure and hospitality underpinned increased part-time work. Other factors, such as rules in the Affordable Care Act mandating coverage for full-time workers, also may have encouraged some businesses to emphasize part-time jobs.

But the return of part-time work to pre-2008 levels has some thinking much of the rise in involuntary part-time work reflected cyclical factors now in retreat.

"We're going back towards the labor market that we used to know," said Josh Wright, chief economist at iCIMS Inc. "While it's still possible there are these shifts toward part-time work, if there are, they're much more modest than people were talking about just two years ago."

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com