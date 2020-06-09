Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia Opposes Extension of Extra $600 in Unemployment Benefits -- 2nd Update

By Sarah Chaney

U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said he opposed the extension of $600 a week in unemployment benefits that workers are receiving as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, an option lawmakers are debating as they negotiate the next stimulus bill.

Mr. Scalia said the enhanced payments, included in a federal stimulus package signed into law at the end of March, will have served their usefulness by the time the current program expires at the end of July.

"That recognizes we'll be in a very different place in July where the opportunity for people to return to work will be far greater," Mr. Scalia said Tuesday at a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

He said Friday's jobs report from the Labor Department confirmed millions of Americans were able to return to work as states reopened their economies.

"The recovery in the job market has actually happened more quickly than Congress expected in late March," said Mr. Scalia, a Republican.

The Labor Department's May jobs report showed that while employment is down by nearly 20 million jobs compared with before the pandemic, employers added 2.5 million jobs in that month.

Extending the extra benefits is one issue Democrats and Republicans have been sparring over as they discuss policy options for the next coronavirus stimulus package.

Republicans are concerned that the supplemental benefits, which give many workers more money than they were making before the crisis, will discourage people from returning to work, slowing the economic recovery. Democrats want to extend funding for the larger unemployment payments, arguing that if businesses don't rebound quickly, the additional money will keep millions of workers afloat.

At Tuesday's hearing, Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.) said he was concerned unemployment would still be very high in August.

"It seems to me that these rosy expectations that everybody will be able to go back to work are just not going to be realized by August 1," he said. He pointed to his state's phased-in reopening, in which many businesses would be closed or operating with limited capacity when the extended unemployment benefits are set to expire.

Last week, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that extending the expanded jobless benefits through January 2021 would mean five in every six claimants would make more money from unemployment insurance than from work. That decreases the number of people who would otherwise be working in the second half of this year and all of next year, CBO said. The policy would help boost spending in the short-term but not in the long-term, according to CBO.

Earlier in the coronavirus crisis, Mr. Scalia urged businesses to use federal loans in the stimulus plan to keep workers on payrolls, rather than lay them off. He reiterated this message in Tuesday's hearing.

"The best thing for workers is work, not unemployment," Mr. Scalia said.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com