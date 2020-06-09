Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia Opposes Extension of Extra $600 in Unemployment Benefits -- Update

By Sarah Chaney

U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said he opposed the extension of $600 a week in unemployment benefits that workers are receiving related to the coronavirus pandemic, a policy option lawmakers are debating as they negotiate the next stimulus bill.

Mr. Scalia, in written testimony to be presented before the Senate Finance Committee, said the enhanced payments, included in a federal stimulus package signed into law at the end of March, will have served their usefulness by the time the current program expires at the end of July.

By that time, the economy should be deep into the reopening process, he said.

"Unemployment benefits will still be needed past that date, of course. But the circumstances that originally called for the $600 plus-up will have changed; policy will need to change as well," Mr. Scalia said.

Extending the extra benefits is one issue Democrats and Republicans have been sparring over as they discuss policy options for the next coronavirus stimulus package.

Democrats want to extend funding for the larger unemployment payments, arguing that if businesses don't rebound quickly, the additional money will keep millions of workers afloat. Republicans are concerned that the supplemental benefits, which gives many workers more money than they were making before the crisis, will discourage people from returning to work, slowing the economic recovery.

Last week, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that extending the expanded jobless benefits through January 2021 would mean five in every six claimants would make more money from unemployment insurance than from work. That decreases the number of people who would otherwise be working in the second half of this year and all of next year, CBO said. The policy would help boost spending in the short-term but not in the long-term, according to CBO.

Earlier in the coronavirus crisis, Mr. Scalia urged businesses to use federal loans in the stimulus plan to keep workers on payrolls, rather than lay them off. In Tuesday's written testimony, Mr. Scalia said the extra $600 in benefits were intended to be a temporary measure. He noted Friday's jobs report from the Labor Department confirmed millions of Americans were able to return to work as states reopened their economies.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com