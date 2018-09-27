Labor Shortage Lifts Wages on Europe's Eastern Flank

By Tom Fairless

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Akos Niklai says he has increased wages at his historic restaurant in downtown Budapest by around 20% in each of the past three years. He still struggles to retain staff.

The Hungarian businessman was recently forced to stop serving lunch on Sundays due to a worker shortage. Unemployment in this nation of 10 million people is at an all-time low of 3.6%, down from 10% five years ago.

"It is very hard to find labor in Budapest," said Mr. Niklai. "Wages are still not high enough."

In a half-dozen countries across Central and Eastern Europe, hourly labor costs are shooting up by 9% or more a year, defying a trend of weak wage growth that has bedeviled many advanced economies for years.

The increases seem to answer a question economists have been puzzling over for several years: Does low unemployment still cause wages to rise?

In many Western economies, that notion has been tested by slow wage growth despite falling jobless rates. But in places such as Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, supply and demand appear to be pushing up wages as labor becomes scarce.

"These fundamental economic mechanisms are still working," said Nigel Pain, an economist in Paris with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. "If labor markets tighten we will see some pick up in price pressures."

The wage increases are also putting pressure on Eastern European leaders -- many of whom have called for stricter limits on immigration -- to allow in more workers or risk lower future economic growth.

In Poland, for example, job vacancies are at a record high, and more than 40% of manufacturing firms say labor shortages are limiting production, according to a March OECD report. Poland's ruling party has opposed immigration from Muslim countries, and the European Union has sued Poland and other countries for refusing to accept refugees under an EU-wide relocation plan.

"Wage pressure is rising," said Andrzej Malinowski, the president of Employers of Poland, a business federation. Around 40% of large Polish companies employ workers from neighboring Ukraine, and 30% intend to hire Ukrainians in the near future, said Mr. Malinowski.

Migration patterns have been a major factor behind the wage boom. Labor is particularly scarce in the former communist states because workers have been migrating to Western Europe, where they can earn more. And limits on immigration from outside the EU add to the labor squeeze.

Low unemployment has also given workers more bargaining power. In the Czech Republic -- where unemployment is 2.3%, the lowest in the EU -- average wages grew by around 6% year-over-year in the three months through June, after adjusting for inflation, close to a 15-year high. Workers at Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen AG, recently got a pay raise of 12% and bigger bonuses.

Amazon.com Inc. announced in early August that it would sharply increase hourly wages for its workers across the region -- by between 5% and 11% for staff in the Czech Republic, by up to 17% in Poland and by as much as 20% in Slovakia, a spokeswoman said.

"Eastern European countries are trying to persuade workers not to leave, " said Dan Bucsa, an economist with Italian bank UniCredit who focuses on the region.

Inflation has been climbing across the region, but by less than wages -- to around 3.5% in Bulgaria and Estonia, and 4.7% in Romania, where hourly labor costs are rising at 16% a year. That means workers benefit from increased purchasing power, which supports consumption and investment.

At Sygic, a startup in Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, which makes a navigation app for mobile phones, chief executive Martin Strigac has been increasing wages for his 160 staff by about 10% a year on average -- higher than the national inflation rate of around 3%.

The firm recently moved staff into offices that offer yoga classes, massages and a terrace for parties. Still, Mr. Strigac worries he will struggle to find workers during the company's next stage of expansion.

"Slovakia has a very closed labor market," said Peter Kolesar, chief executive of Neulogy, a consultancy and investment firm in Bratislava. "Ukraine is full of amazing IT engineers and startups and we want to work more with them, but the bureaucracy right now to bring anyone here is extreme."

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann argued in January that migration from other EU member states partially accounted for dampened wage pressures in Germany. That is largely because immigrant workers take up jobs in comparatively low-paid sectors, according to Bundesbank research. Since 2011, 1.8 million immigrants have arrived in Germany from the EU, according to the Bundesbank.

Wages are still higher in Western Europe, but the gap is narrowing. Workers in Poland made around $27,000 a year on average in 2017, and those in Slovenia made around $35,000, after adjusting for differences in purchasing power, according to the OECD. That compares with average wages of about $44,000 in France and $47,500 in Germany.

While labor shortages help workers in Eastern Europe, they also weigh on growth prospects.

Annual growth in the Czech Republic cooled to 2.4% in the three months through March, from 5% at the end of last year, according to EU data. The EU's executive warned in July that labor shortages "pose a growing risk" to the Czech economy, given that the number of job vacancies was almost twice as large as the number of unemployed people in the three months through March.

Romania's growth rate has slowed to 4.2% from 8.4% in the middle of last year. In a March report on Romania's economy, the EU warned that emigration and other factors "represent a significant drag on potential economic growth."

In January, the Czech government agreed to double the number of Ukrainians it was allowing in as fast-track migrant workers to 19,600 a year, bowing to businesses' demands for higher levels of immigration.

At the time, the Czech Republic's then-Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky said on Twitter: "We are responding to the problems of employers in recruiting workers."

