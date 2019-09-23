Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Laboratoire Synbionyme Skincare Company: Vogue Article Says Probiotics for Skin Are ‘Actually Worth It'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:07am EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vogue, the fashion and lifestyle magazine, says probiotic skincare is “actually worth it. 

That certainly is validation for Laboratoire Synbionyme, a Paris-based beauty company, which has recently introduced five prebiotic and probiotic skincare products to the American market.

“Probiotic skincare products are all the rage in the media now,” said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of Laboratoire Synbionyme. “We have been pioneers in probiotic skincare. The rest of the world is just catching up to us.”

Synbionyme's skincare products include moisturizers, exfoliants, and anti-aging cream. All use prebiotics and probiotics to help restore the equilibrium to the skin.

Dr. Bohbot said Synbionyme’s research and development team took two years to develop its proprietary Pro-B3 formula, which contains prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6, and 9.

The microbiome is where billions, if not trillions, of microorganisms live on the skin. The skin’s microbiome protects the skin against harmful bacteria, which can lead to inflammation and skin issues. That is where probiotics with their “good” bacteria come into play. The microbiome needs the right balance of bacteria.

Synbionyme’s five-skincare products are:

“Our R&D team developed high-quality skincare products with prebiotics and probiotics,” Dr. Bohbot said. “Taking care of your skin with probiotics is getting to the root of the skin’s defenses against the sun and air pollutants.

“If you take care of your skin’s foundation now, your skin will thank you later,” he added. 

For more information about Synbionyme’s products, visit synbionyme.com or go to VitaBeauti.com.

Attachments 

Andrew Polin
Laboratoire Synbionyme
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57aENI : announced as Global Compact LEAD
PU
03:55aPERFECT WORLD'S 'RE : Evolve' Nominated for ROOKIE PRIZE TGS2019
AQ
03:55aWorld's Largest Electronics Marketplace Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) & electronicAsia Open in October
BU
03:54aEDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : Form 8.3 - Eddie Stobart Logistics plc
AQ
03:53aALM. BRAND A/S : – Weekly report on share buybacks
AQ
03:52aBEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : UCD Puts Up a Good Show in BUCG's Badminton Matches 2019-09-23
PU
03:47aSAP : Personalizing Workplace Learning with SAP and EMOTIV
PU
03:46aTOKMANNI OYJ : Members of Tokmanni Group's Nomination Board
AQ
03:45aLessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook
RE
03:44aUNIVERSAL HEALTH INTL : CARIBBEAN-HEALTH - PAHO prepares for UN High-level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage in the Caribbean
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2Asian shares ease on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
3SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
5AIRBUS SE : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group