Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Labour Force Survey (LFS), May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 05:24am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 6 August 2020

PRESS RELEASE

LABOUR FORCE SURVEY: May 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2020. It should be noted that in May, due to the measures taken to protect public health and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the labour market was affected because of the suspension of the operation of businesses in many sectors of the economy, mainly in the service sector, and the limitations in the population movements. These measures affected, to a large extent, not only the normal functioning of the market, but also the data collection method of the survey.

It should be noted that due to the exceptional circumstances under which the collection of a part of the sample used for the compilation of the present survey took place and the resulting impact on the response rate as well as the extent to which the latter can be attributed to the above mentioned exceptional circumstances, ELSTAT is currently conducting methodological checks of compatibility of alternative data collection practices the results of which may be published as long as this is deemed necessary.

  • The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in May 2020 was 17.0% compared to the downward revised 17.2% in May 2019 and to the upward revised 15.7% in April 2020. The number of employed in May 2020 amounted to 3,729,591 persons. The number of unemployed amounted to 764,912 while the number of inactive amounted to 3,401,996. The corresponding figures for May 2015 to 2020 are presented in Table 1.
  • The number of employed persons decreased by 193,312 persons compared with May 2019 (a 4.9% rate of decrease) and by 128,924 persons compared with April 2020 (a 3.3% rate of decrease). It should be noted that according to Eurostat guidelines concerning the Labour Force Survey, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, persons in lay-off are still considered employed persons if the duration of their contract suspension is less than 3 months or if they receive more than 50% of their salary.
  • The number of unemployed persons decreased by 52,396 persons compared with May 2019 (a 6.4% rate of decrease) and increased by 48,444 persons compared with April 2020 (a 6.8% rate of increase). In comparison with May 2019 the decrease in the number of unemployed was directed mainly towards the economically inactive, since on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, several jobseekers reported that they were not currently available for work and, therefore, in line with the definitions in the relevant European Regulation, they are classified as economically inactive. It should be noted that according to the definition of unemployed and inactive persons, if a person, who is not working, is not actively seeking work and is not currently available for work, is considered economically inactive and not unemployed.
  • The number of inactive persons, i.e., persons that neither work nor look for a job, increased by 205.247 persons compared with May 2019 (a 6.4% rate of increase) and by 77,988 persons compared with April 2020 (a 2.3% rate of increase).

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Users should take into account the fact that the seasonal adjustment procedure requires data for many months in order to remove the seasonal component from a time series. As a result, several "observations" (that is, a sufficient number of monthly results) are necessary so that the time series reflects a significant change in the trend of employment and unemployment.

The monthly estimates for the number of employed, unemployed and unemployment rate can be subject to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey (LFS) data and update of seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data.

Users should also take into account that the first estimates of the most recent monthly unemployment rates are likely to be revised as they are produced with the collected and processed at the time of the press release survey data, which do not coincide with the finally collected and processed sample of the survey. For that reason, monthly estimates are revised when the final quarterly estimates are known.

Information on methodological issues

Information for data provision:

Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics Division

Tel. 0030 213 135 2022

Section of Labour Statistics

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Dimitris Vatikiotis

Tel: +30 213 135 2173

Fax: +30 213 135 2948

E-mail : d.vatikiotis@statistics.gr

Table 1: Employed, unemployed, economically non-active persons and unemployment rate, May 2015

  • 2020

May

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Employed

3,633,683

3,670,763

3,743,464

3,821,692

3,922,903

3,729,591

Unemployed

1,199,909

1,133,416

1,039,417

923,272

817,308

764,912

Inactive

3,258,730

3,247,429

3,233,484

3,234,982

3,196,749

3,401,996

Unemployment

24.8

23.6

21.7

19.5

17.2

17.0

Rate

Graph 1: Unemployment rate by month, May 2004 - 2020

30

25

27.8

27.0

24.1

24.8

23.6

20

21.7

17.0

19.5

15

16.9

17.2

10

12.3

10.6

10.0

9.1

9.3

8.4

7.4

5

0

Jan-04

Jul-04

Jan-05Jul-05

Jan-06Jul-06

Jan-07Jul-07

Jan-08Jul-08

Jan-09Jul-09

Jan-10Jul-10

Jan-11

Jul-11Jan-12

Jul-12

Jan-13

Jul-13

Jan-14Jul-14

Jan-15Jul-15

Jan-16Jul-16

Jan-17Jul-17

Jan-18Jul-18

Jan-19Jul-19

Jan-20

The values of the curve refer to May of each year

Tables 2 and 3 illustrate the unemployment rate by gender and age group from May 2015 to 2020. Table 4 presents the evolution of unemployment rate during the last 15 months, by Decentralized Administration. The complete time series for employed, unemployed and inactive persons as well as the unemployment rate are available on ELSTAT's website.

Table 2: Unemployment rate by gender, May 2015-2020

Gender

May

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Males

22.0

19.7

18.1

15.6

13.9

13.3

Females

28.2

28.4

26.3

24.3

21.4

21.8

Total

24.8

23.6

21.7

19.5

17.2

17.0

2

Table 3: Unemployment rate by age group1, May 2015-2020

Age Group

May

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

15-24

49.5

48.4

44.1

38.5

32.2

37.5

25-34

30.7

30.8

27.8

24.1

23.4

22.9

35-44

22.8

20.1

19.1

17.9

14.9

15.2

45-54

20.0

19.4

17.0

16.3

14.5

13.1

55-64

17.1

17.9

20.0

16.6

13.3

11.8

65-74

11.3

12.9

12.0

11.9

10.7

7.1

Total

24.8

23.6

21.7

19.5

17.2

17.0

Table 4: Unemployment rate for the period March 2019 - May 2020, by Decentralized Administration2

Decentralized

3d

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

1st

2nd

3d

4th

5th

Administration

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Macedonia-Thrace

19.0

19.0

19.1

18.8

18.7

18.5

18.6

18.7

18.7

18.5

18.5

17.9

17.7

17.3

17.5

Epirus-Western

20.9

20.4

19.9

20.0

20.2

19.8

19.2

19.4

19.7

19.9

19.9

19.8

13.9

13.7

14.5

Macedonia

Thessaly - Sterea Ellas

18.2

17.7

17.1

17.1

17.1

21.1

17.9

18.0

18.1

18.0

17.9

17.3

17.5

18.1

18.0

Peloponnese, Western

19.0

18.8

17.9

17.5

17.2

16.9

17.0

16.8

16.3

16.1

15.4

14.6

14.3

15.2

16.0

Greece & Ionian Islands

Attica

18.0

17.5

17.2

16.8

16.8

16.2

15.9

15.7

15.6

15.5

14.8

14.3

14.0

13.8

13.6

Aegean Islands

17.1

13.0

12.4

13.9

14.5

14.2

14.7

14.1

16.3

12.3

12.8

13.9

6.6

18.9

22.1

Crete

12.2

12.4

10.9

11.3

11.0

11.8

12.0

11.9

11.8

12.2

12.7

12.7

11.4

23.3

23.1

Greece, Total

18.1

17.6

17.2

17.2

17.1

16.9

16.9

16.7

16.7

16.4

16.2

15.9

14.5

15.7

17.0

  1. Estimates of "rare" characteristics, that is estimates of characteristics that refer to 10,000 persons or less are accompanied by large sampling errors, as for example in the case of unemployment rate in the age group of 65 - 74 years old.
  2. Decentralized Administrations are the lowest geographical areas for which the Labour Force Survey (LFS) publishes estimates. LFS results are not published at lower level (i.e. NUTS 2 or NUTS 3) because, due to small population and sample size, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors. It should be noted that the same problem of small populations and sample sizes exist also in certain Decentralized Administrations and as a result, estimates in these areas have large sampling errors.

3

The effect of seasonal adjustment on the estimates of Labour Force Survey

The characteristics surveyed by Labour Force Survey (number of employed, unemployed, etc.) have large seasonal variation. For example, in Greece, employment increases during summer months because of tourism (if there are no other countervailing factors).

Table 5 presents the change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed persons because of seasonal adjustment for the period March 2019 - May 2020 while Graphs 2, 3 and 4 present adjusted and unadjusted time series for employed persons, unemployed persons and the rate of unemployment for the same period.

Table 5: Change in monthly estimates of employed and unemployed persons due to seasonal adjustment

Estimated

Change due

Estimated

Change due

number of

number of

to seasonal

to seasonal

employed

Change

unemployed

Change

adjustment

adjustment

withoutseasonal

(%)

withoutseasonal

(%)

(in

(in

adjustment

adjustment (in

thousands)

thousands)

(in thousands)

thousands)

March 2019

3,846.3

32.0

0.8

844.0

13.9

1.6

April 2019

3,884.3

23.2

0.6

852.6

-20.1

-2.4

May 2019

3,957.8

-34.9

-0.9

795.7

21.6

2.7

June 2019

3,989.3

-75.6

-1.9

743.0

67.1

9.0

July 2019

3,918.1

-5.9

-0.2

784.7

21.3

2.7

August 2019

3,956.6

-39.5

-1.0

780.9

18.3

2.3

September 2019

3,986.2

-66.4

-1.7

751.9

44.4

5.9

October 2019

3,928.9

-11.4

-0.3

763.6

21.0

2.8

November 2019

3,859.2

56.3

1.5

796.9

-14.6

-1.8

December 2019

3,864.2

46.4

1.2

774.8

-6.3

-0.8

January 2020

3,857.1

68.3

1.8

800.5

-44.1

-5.5

February 2020

3,779.2

105.4

2.8

771.6

-37.9

-4.9

March 2020

3,813.0

68.7

1.8

665.4

-6.3

-0.9

April 2020

3,839.3

19.2

0.5

730.3

-13.8

-1.9

May 2020

3,733.9

-4.3

-0.1

761.5

3.4

0.5

Graph 2: Unemployment Rate - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates

18.5

18.0

17.5

17.0

WITHOUT

seasonal

16.5

adjustment

16.0

15.5

WITH

15.0

seasonal

adjustment

14.5

14.0

Jan-20

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

(in thousands)

4

Graph 3: Number of Employed Persons - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates

4,050.0

4,000.0

3,950.0

WITHOUT

3,900.0

seasonal

adjustment

3,850.0

3,800.0

WITH

seasonal

3,750.0

adjustment

3,700.0

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Nov-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

(in thousands)

Graph 4: Number of Unemployed Persons - Adjusted and Non-adjusted Estimates

900.0

850.0

800.0

WITHOUT

seasonal

750.0

adjustment

700.0

WITH

seasonal

650.0

adjustment

600.0

Nov-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

( in thousands)

5

Revisions of monthly estimates

The monthly estimates, for the number of employed and unemployed persons and unemployment rate, can be subject to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey data and update of the seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data. In the current press release the estimation of unemployment rate for the period March 2019 - April 2020 has been revised (compared to the estimation published in the previous press- release) as follows:

Table 6: Comparison of seasonally adjusted estimates

Estimations published in July

Estimations published in the

2020

current press release

March 2019

18.1

18.1

April 2019

17.5

17.6

May 2019

17.3

17.2

June 2019

17.1

17.2

July 2019

17.1

17.1

August 2019

16.9

16.9

September 2019

16.9

16.9

October 2019

16.7

16.7

November 2019

16.6

16.7

December 2019

16.4

16.4

January 2020

16.2

16.2

February 2020

15.9

15.9

March 2020

14.5

14.5

April 2020

15.5

15.7

May 2020

-

17.0

6

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Labour Force Survey Labour Force Survey has been conducted since 1981. Until 1997 the results were produced on an annual basis with reference to the second quarter of each year. From 1998 onwards it is a continuous quarterly survey. The main statistical objectives of the Labour Force Survey is to divide the population of working age (15 years and over) into three mutually exclusive and exhaustive groups - persons in employment, unemployed persons and inactive persons. In addition, the Labour Force Survey collects information on demographic characteristics, on main job characteristics, on the existence and characteristics of a second job, on educational attainment, on participation in education, on previous working experience and on search of job.

Legislation The current survey is fully harmonized with European legislation. The principal legal act is the Council Regulation (EC) No. 577/98that stipulates the provisions on design, survey characteristics and decision-making processes.

Reference Period The sample of Labour Force Survey is equally allocated to the 4 (or 5) weeks of the month. Every selected household is assigned to a specific week, the reference week, running from Monday to Sunday.

Coverage For the monthly estimates, a sub-sample of the quarterly Labour Force survey's sample is used.

Definitions Employed are persons aged 15 years or older, who during the reference week worked, even for just one hour, for pay or profit or they were working in the family business, or they were not at work but had a job or business from which they were temporarily absent.

Unemployed are persons aged 15-74 who were without work during the reference week (they were not classified as employed), were currently available for work and were either actively seeking work in the past four weeks or had already found a job to start within the next three months.

Inactive are those persons who are neither classified as employed nor as unemployed.

Economically active population (labour force) are persons either employed or unemployed.

Unemployment Rate is the ratio of unemployed divided by total labour force.

Seasonal adjustment Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Hellenic Statistical Authority is using Demetra 2.0 for seasonal adjustment. Seasonally adjusted series are produced by TRAMO&SEATS algorithm. It should be noted that due to seasonal adjustment the whole series with monthly estimates is recalculated every time a new month is added in time series. As a result, estimations for the previous months are often revised.

Sampling errors The monthly results of Labour Force Survey are estimations that are based in a relatively small sample size and have large sampling errors. An indication of the magnitude of survey's sampling errors is that estimations of characteristics that refer to 25,000 persons at the total country are accompanied by a coefficient of variation of at least 15%. More accurate estimates and detailed analysis of the changes in employment can be based on the quarterly results of the survey.

Methodology Labour Force Survey's estimates are produced by a suitable unbiased estimator which takes in to account a) the probability of selection of every sampled household, b) the response rate in every primary sampling unit, c) the estimated population, for the corresponding month, allocated by NUTS II areas, gender and age group.

Data collection during the pandemic period of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

References

Labor Force Survey collects data on households (personal or telephone interviews). From 16 March to 24 June 2020, for reasons of public health protection, personal interviews were suspended, and data were collected exclusively by way of telephone interviews. For this reason, the response rate was lower during that period in comparison with previous months.

Analytical description of the Labour Force Survey's methodology and definitions can be found at http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SJO02/-

7

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 09:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:47aSouth Korean farmers bartering sugar for North Korean booze to bypass sanctions
RE
05:45aCANADIAN TIRE : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:45aAfter Stockpiling Cash, Some Companies Are Looking to Spend
DJ
05:44aHKT TRUST AND HKT : Inside Information, Connected Transaction - Proposed Acquisition of PCCW Media Limited, Operator of the Now TV Business
PU
05:44aAVISO AOS ACIONISTAS - BÔNUS DE SUBSCRIÇÃO : Encerramento da Janela de Exercício
PU
05:44aJD COM : Enterprises Move from Export Business to Domestic Sales with JD's Help
PU
05:44aCANALYS : High Quality Service Key to Q2 Recovery of China's Mobile Phone Market
PU
05:44aNATIXIS : Press release financial conditions François Riahi's departure - 06/08/2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
4NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : beats profit estimates, raises outlook despite stagnating sales
5SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group