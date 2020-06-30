Labour leader says - nothing new in Johnson's 'new deal'

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's so called 'new deal' lacked anything new and called for an extension of the furlough scheme for certain workers.

"The prime minister promised a new deal - well there's not much that's new and it's not much of a deal," Starmer told the BBC. "It's not enough."

"We need to see the furlough scheme extended where it's needed to preserve jobs," he said, such as in the hospitality, travel and some service sectors.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)