Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Labour will raise taxes on top 5% of earners, companies - McDonnell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 05:22am EST
Britain's Labour Party's shadow chancellor John McDonnell arrives to appear on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party will propose increasing income tax for the top 5% of earners to help fund increased public spending in its offer for next month's snap election, the party's finance spokesman said on Sunday.

"In terms of income tax, we've said very clearly the top 5% will pay a bit more, 95% of the earners will be protected," John McDonnell told the BBC's Andrew Marr. "We will restore some of the tax cuts that have been given away to the corporations, and we will use that for investment in schools and training."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Peter Graff)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARR S.P.A. -0.11% 18.8 End-of-day quote.-8.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:06aBig central banks move to wait-and-see mode
RE
07:05aTIMELINE : Saudi Aramco's winding road to an IPO
RE
07:04aARAMCO CHAIRMAN EXPECTS STRONG DEMAND FOR IPO FROM GLOBAL INSTITUTIONS : Al Arabiya
RE
07:03aChina, SE Asian states push trade pact despite India doubts
RE
07:03a2019/11/03PREMIER : China, Vietnam need to properly handle maritime issues
PU
06:51aSaudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO
RE
06:51aHighlights of Saudi Aramco's intention to float
RE
06:03aPresident Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal
RE
06:03aIn China, Macron wants to take Beijing 'at its word' on free trade
RE
05:45aPeople Are Staying in Their Homes Longer -- a Big Reason for Slower Sales
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX - SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2President Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal
3Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Instacart workers protest as pressure mounts on gig companies
5ATOS : ATOS : VMworld Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group