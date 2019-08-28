Labrador Iron Mines : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,547 $ 76,216 Accounts receivable (Note 5) 55,220 61,223 Assets held for sale (Note 6) 502,010 502,010 Total current assets 575,777 639,449 Non-current assets Restricted cash (Note 7) 1,895,582 1,900,669 Prepaid expenses 20,683 20,683 Mineral property interests (Note 8) 1 1 Property, plant and equipment (Note 9) 1 1 Total non-current assets 1,916,267 1,921,354 Total assets $ 2,492,044 $ 2,560,803 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 10 and 19) $ 695,372 $ 508,332 Other liabilities (Note 12) 21,548 21,548 Total current liabilities 716,920 529,880 Non-current liabilities Rehabilitation provision (Note 11) 2,143,574 2,134,011 Total non-current liabilities 2,143,574 2,134,011 Total liabilities 2,860,494 2,663,891 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 14) 395,687,172 395,687,172 Deficit (396,036,718) (395,790,967) Non-controlling interest (Note 13) (18,904) 707 Total shareholders' equity (368,450) (103,088) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,492,044 $ 2,560,803 Going concern (Note 1) Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 27, 2019 and signed on its behalf by:

Signed "John F. Kearney" Signed "D.W. Hooley" Director Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.