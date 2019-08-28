Log in
Labrador Iron Mines : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

08/28/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

55 University Avenue, Suite 1805, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2H7

Tel: (647) 728-4104 Fax: (416) 368-5344

Email: info@labradorironmines.ca

Website: www.labradorironmines.ca

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

18,547

$

76,216

Accounts receivable (Note 5)

55,220

61,223

Assets held for sale (Note 6)

502,010

502,010

Total current assets

575,777

639,449

Non-current assets

Restricted cash (Note 7)

1,895,582

1,900,669

Prepaid expenses

20,683

20,683

Mineral property interests (Note 8)

1

1

Property, plant and equipment (Note 9)

1

1

Total non-current assets

1,916,267

1,921,354

Total assets

$

2,492,044

$

2,560,803

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 10 and 19)

$

695,372

$

508,332

Other liabilities (Note 12)

21,548

21,548

Total current liabilities

716,920

529,880

Non-current liabilities

Rehabilitation provision (Note 11)

2,143,574

2,134,011

Total non-current liabilities

2,143,574

2,134,011

Total liabilities

2,860,494

2,663,891

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 14)

395,687,172

395,687,172

Deficit

(396,036,718)

(395,790,967)

Non-controlling interest (Note 13)

(18,904)

707

Total shareholders' equity

(368,450)

(103,088)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,492,044

$

2,560,803

Going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 27, 2019 and signed on its behalf by:

Signed "John F. Kearney"

Signed "D.W. Hooley"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Operating expenses

Site operations

$

(108,635)

$

(166,557)

Depreciation (Note 9)

-

(7,568)

Loss before the undernoted

(108,635)

(174,125)

Corporate and administrative costs

(154,968)

(186,049)

Accretion (Note 11)

(9,563)

(9,131)

Interest earned

7,804

4,435

(156,727)

(190,745)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(265,362)

(364,870)

Comprehensive loss attributable to:

Shareholders of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited

(245,751)

(257,003)

Non-controlling interest (Note 13)

(19,611)

(107,867)

(265,362)

$

(364,870)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

162,364,427

162,364,427

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Cash used in operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(265,362)

$

(364,870)

Items not involving cash

Depreciation

-

7,568

Accretion on rehabilitation provision (Note 11)

9,563

9,131

Accrued interest

5,088

10,925

Changes in working capital

193,042

(63,946)

Cash used in operating activities

(57,669)

(401,192)

Cash provided by investing activities

Release of restricted cash

-

152,520

Cash provided by investing activities

-

152,520

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(57,669)

(248,672)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

76,216

345,008

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

18,547

$

96,336

Cash and cash equivalents consist of:

Cash

$

17,720

$

87,009

Cash equivalents

827

9,327

$

18,547

$

96,336

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Non-Controlling

Shareholders'

Share Capital

Deficit

Interest

Equity

Number

Amount

Amount

Total

Balance, March 31, 2018

162,364,427

$

395,687,172

$

(395,240,875)

$

8,887

$

455,184

Net loss for the period

-

-

(257,003)

(107,867)

(364,870)

Balance, June 30, 2018

162,364,427

395,687,172

(395,497,878)

(98,980)

90,314

Net loss for the period

-

-

(550,092)

(8,180)

(558,272)

Balance, March 31, 2019

162,364,427

395,687,172

(395,790,967)

707

(103,088)

Net loss for the period

-

-

(245,751)

(19,611)

(265,362)

Balance, June 30, 2019

162,364,427

$

395,687,172

$

(396,036,718)

$

(18,904)

$

(368,450)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

