Labrador Iron Mines : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 0 08/28/2019 | 02:26pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 Dated: August 27, 2019 GENERAL This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (collectively, with its subsidiaries, the "Company") for the three months ended June 30, 2019. All currency amounts in this discussion are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. All references to tonnes are dry metric tonnes ("dmt"), unless otherwise indicated. All numerical references to years are "calendar" years, unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. OVERVIEW Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited ("LIMH"), through its majority owned subsidiaries Labrador Iron Mines Limited ("LIM") and Schefferville Mines Inc. ("SMI"), is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore projects in the central part of the Labrador Trough region, one of the major iron ore producing regions in the world, situated in the Menihek area in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the Province of Quebec, centered near the town of Schefferville, Quebec. LIM owns extensive iron ore resources as well as numerous mineral exploration claims in Newfoundland and Labrador and in Quebec (collectively, the "Schefferville Projects"). LIM's direct shipping iron ore ("DSO") projects comprise numerous different iron ore deposits of varying sizes, divided into two separate portions, one within the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the other within the Province of Quebec. In the three-year period of 2011, 2012 and 2013 LIM produced a total of 3.6 million dry metric tonnes of iron ore, all of which was sold in 23 cape-size shipments into the China spot market. LIM has not undertaken mining operations since 2013, primarily due to generally unfavourable iron ore market conditions, but maintains its properties on a stand-by care and maintenance basis and, subject to securing financing, plans to resume mining operations as soon as economic conditions warrant. The Company continues to conduct the expenditures required to maintain its mineral claims in good standing, although a number of non-core mineral claims have been dropped or surrendered. During the first half of 2019, the price of iron ore (62% Fe CFR China basis) jumped to over US$100 per tonne, reaching a high of US$126 per tonne in July, following developments affecting the Brazilian operations of Vale and a cyclone temporarily disrupting Australian production, as described further under the "Iron Ore Market Conditions" section below. Notwithstanding a significant improvement in iron ore spot prices so far in 2019, LIM does not plan to undertake mining operations during 2019. Development of the Houston Project, which is planned as LIM's next DSO project, is subject to the availability of development financing, and securing such development financing requires market confidence that the current level of iron ore prices will be sustained. As described further under "Iron Ore Market Conditions" below, some uncertainty exists about the iron ore market in 2020 and beyond. LIM will continue to monitor iron ore market conditions as they relate to the availability of development financing, however even if such development financing were available it is unlikely that production could begin at Houston until 2020 at the earliest. From a corporate perspective, the Company has been focused on its financial rationalization efforts and reducing costs. The Company has significantly reduced corporate overhead and, combined with the limited cost of site maintenance and standby activities, has succeeded in reducing its ongoing costs significantly. HOUSTON IRON ORE PROPERTY The Houston property ("Houston"), is situated in Labrador about 25 km southeast of the town of Schefferville. Together with the Malcolm Deposit, considered to be its northwest extension, the Houston deposits are estimated to contain a resource of 40.6 million tonnes grading 57.6% iron ("Fe"). [Refer to "Qualified Persons" section below.] The capital investment to put Houston into production is relatively modest, and the lead time for development relatively short, compared with most other iron ore projects under development in the Labrador Trough. Subject to securing financing, the Company plans to pursue development of the Houston Project and resume mining operations when economic conditions warrant. The revised development plan is based on lower-cost dry crushing and screening only. LIM has identified a higher- grade component of this resource, 20 million tonnes at an average grade of 62% Fe, at a 58% cut-off grade, that is amenable to dry crushing and screening. The initial mine plan will focus on this higher-grade component. The Houston deposits also contain harder ore than the James mine and are anticipated to produce a larger proportion of premium lump product. When in full production, the Houston-Malcolm deposits are expected to produce consistent saleable product of about 2 million tonnes per year, with an initial mine-life of 10 years. LIM has existing life-of-mine rail agreements with Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railway ("QNS&L") and Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc. ("TSH") for the transport of iron ore across the 235 km TSH railway and the 350 km QNS&L railway to the Port of Sept-Iles. These agreements are currently suspended until LIM's mining operations resume. LIM is also seeking additional amendments to be effective when the suspended contracts are reactivated. There are no assurances that LIM will be successful in negotiating such additional amendments to the commercial terms of its major contracts on reasonable or acceptable terms, or at all. The port handling arrangements for the future shipment of LIM's iron ore production remain subject to ongoing evaluation and finalization. LIM continues to evaluate different options for the unloading, stockpiling and ship loading of LIM's iron ore products at the Port of Sept-Iles, including the potential use of the Port's new multi-userdeep-water berth (50 million tonnes per year) in the Port of Sept-Iles where the Port installed a new connecting loading conveyor in 2018. Use of such facility would require negotiation of a new agreement with the Port. Development of the Houston Project is subject to the availability of development financing. There are no assurances that LIM will be successful in obtaining the required financing and if LIM is unable to obtain such financing, the development of Houston will be postponed. ELIZABETH TACONITE PROPERTY The Elizabeth taconite deposit ("Elizabeth"), is located approximately four km west of LIM's former James Mine. During the 2011 and 2012 field seasons, LIM's exploration efforts and drill programs identified a large iron orebody, leading to its first independent Inferred mineral resource estimate (as at June 15, 2013) comprising two adjacent 2 deposit areas. Approximately 620 million inferred tonnes at an average grade of 31.8% Fe have been estimated in Elizabeth No. 1 and a potential 350 million to 600 million tonnes at an average grade 31.9% Fe have been estimated in Elizabeth No. 2. [Refer to "Qualified Persons" section below.] The initial Elizabeth target measures approximately four km long and is made of magnetite and hematite dominant zones. There is significant potential for resource expansion as the deposit remains open along strike to the northwest and southeast. Elizabeth represents an opportunity to develop a major new taconite operation in the Schefferville region of the Labrador Trough. The Elizabeth property location is advantageous, and has direct access to existing roads, rail bed and power line corridor. Taconites require upgrading through a concentrator involving a major capital investment which would produce a high- grade saleable iron ore product higher than 68% Fe, which would attract premium prices in the current iron ore market. Development of the Elizabeth Project would be subject to the availability of development and construction financing. There are no assurances that LIM would be successful in obtaining the required financing for the further development and potential construction of the Elizabeth Project. Ongoing Operational Activities Notwithstanding the challenging environment during the past several years, LIM has continued to conduct a variety of necessary operational activities with the objective of preserving its assets, maintaining its mineral properties on a standby basis, fulfilling environmental and regulatory obligations, and controlling costs. LIM's former James Mine and the Silver Yards processing facility have been in a progressive reclamation stage since 2014. LIM continues to fulfill its regulatory requirements, which principally relate to rehabilitation of the former James Mine and related infrastructure. LIM's environmental monitoring and reporting requirements concluded at the end of June 2018. Site activities consist mainly of property maintenance, reclamation and site standby activities. Site costs have been partly offset by third party income earned at LIM's rail car repair facility in Sept-Iles, Quebec. LIM has established a rehabilitation provision relating to its Stage 1 mining operations. The total estimated cost to complete the remaining reclamation and remediation obligations related to this portion of its mining operations is approximately $2 million and the Company has restricted cash set aside as financial assurance for this rehabilitation program. In the summer of 2019 LIM is undertaking further rehabilitation of its Silver Yards wet processing plant site. The Silver Yards wet processing plant was used to process ore from the James mine, but is not planned to be used for Houston. Upon successful completion of this rehabilitation work LIM expects release of a comparable amount of restricted cash set aside as financial assurance for such rehabilitation. Requirement for Working Capital and Development Financing The Company is funding its ongoing site standby and general corporate and administrative activities from the proceeds of sale of surplus non-core assets and the release of restricted cash. If the Company is unable to generate sufficient proceeds from the sale of surplus non-core assets or the release of restricted cash or otherwise obtain adequate financing, the Company may be required to curtail all its operations and activities. 3 While the ability to continue corporate and site standby activities over the next 12 months is not dependent on securing additional development financing, the Company will need to secure additional financing to continue as a going concern due to its limited working capital at June 30, 2019. Even if the Company is successful in funding its general working capital needs, if the Company is unable to obtain additional development financing on a timely basis or on reasonable or acceptable terms, then the Company will be unable to pursue development of its iron ore projects. Qualified Persons Scientific and technical information disclosed herein has been prepared under the supervision of Rod Cooper, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company who is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Technical Report entitled "Technical Report: Schefferville Area Phase 1 DSO Iron Projects Resource Update, Western Labrador - NE Quebec, Canada" dated effective June 27, 2014 by Maxime Dupéré, P.Geo. of SGS Canada Inc., who is a Qualified Person and independent person of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101,filed on SEDAR, may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Technical Report entitled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Update of the Houston and Malcolm 1 Property, Labrador West Area, Newfoundland and Labrador and North Eastern Quebec Canada, for Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited" dated effective April 24, 2013 by Maxime Dupéré, P.Geo. of SGS Canada Inc. and Justin Taylor P.Eng. of DRA Americas Inc., both of whom are Qualified Persons and independent persons of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101,filed on SEDAR, may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Technical Report entitled "Mineral Resource Technical Report Elizabeth Taconite Project Labrador" dated effective June 15, 2013 by George H. Wahl, P.Geo., GH Wahl & Associates Consulting who is a Qualified Person and independent of the Company and within the meaning of NI 43-101,filed on SEDAR, may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. A feasibility study has not been conducted on any of the Schefferville Projects and LIM's decision to undertake commercial production has not been based upon a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Mineral resources, unlike reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The terms "iron ore" and "ore" in this document are used in a descriptive sense and should not be construed as representing current economic viability. Iron Ore Market Conditions The iron ore market in 2019 has been characterized by supply disruptions, particularly in Brazil and Australia, the seaborne market's leading iron ore producing countries. In late January 2019, production was suspended at several Brazilian mines operated by Vale - the world's largest iron ore producer - following the collapse of a major tailings dam. Vale's production is expected to gradually recover over the next three years, with the full recovery in its production hinging on 60 million tonnes of production associated with the use of tailings dams. In March 2019, Cyclone Veronica damaged the Pilbara coast in Australia, causing disruption at some of the major Australian producers. These events have had the effect, at least in the short term, of tightening the supply side of the iron ore market. In its July 2019 report, S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts a 54 million tonne seaborne iron ore supply deficit in 2019 and a continuing supply deficit until 2021. Coupled with continuing strong demand of Chinese steel producers due to domestic infrastructure stimulus programs, inventories of iron ore have dwindled in Chinese ports and the price rose to a five year high of US$126 in July 2019. 4 These favourable current market conditions would seem to support an iron ore price near or above US$100. Analysts caution, however, that the iron ore market may have been at its peak in mid-2019 in terms of supply tightness. In August 2019, the price has declined to below US$100 amid signs of recovery in Brazilian supply, declining profitability and consolidation in China's steel industry and concerns about the escalating US-China trade war. As such, uncertainty exists about the sustainability of the current iron ore price in the second half of 2019 and beyond. More broadly speaking, there has been a substantial shift in the iron ore market in recent years favouring higher grade products. This has been particularly noticeable in China, where recent policy measures focused on environmental protection have driven demand for higher grade iron ore. Policy initiatives have included the closure of induction furnaces, shuttering of excess steel-making capacity and winter steel production cuts in the Beijing-Tianjin area. These measures, coupled with a general strengthening of Chinese industrial demand have put pressure on the remaining steel plants to increase their efficiency, which has, in turn, driven the demand and price for high grade imported iron ore. These environmental and market pressures have led to an increase in the premium paid for iron ore with a higher iron content, lower deleterious element content (particularly with respect to phosphorous, silica, alumina and manganese) and higher lump component relative to the benchmark 62% Fe sinter fine product. Conversely, value-in-use penalties have increased for iron ore considered inferior to the benchmark 62% Fe sinter fine product. This has resulted in the development of three distinctly different markets for iron ore, being (i) an out-of-favour lower quality ~58% Fe product which now sells at a substantial discount; (ii) a standard commodity grade 62% Fe product at the benchmark price; and (iii) a heavily in-demand high quality ~65% Fe product which commands a substantial premium. A global decline of high grade iron ore reserves without offsetting developments has resulted in a glut of lower quality ~58% Fe product and a shortage of the ~65% Fe premium product. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The Company did not conduct any mining activities during the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company's focus was on activities related to property care and maintenance and progressive reclamation. The former James Mine and the Silver Yards processing facility have been in a progressive reclamation stage since 2014. Quarter ended June 30, 2019 On a consolidated basis, the Company reported a net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.00 per share, during the same quarter of the previous year. The net loss of $0.3 million in the current quarter was attributable to site costs of $0.1 million and corporate and administrative costs of $0.2 million. The net loss of $0.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year was attributable to site costs of $0.2 million and corporate and administrative costs of $0.2 million. Site activities during the current quarter and the same quarter of the previous year consisted mainly of property maintenance and site standby activities. The Company's environmental monitoring requirements, which consisted of monitoring water quality and fish habitat conditions in the lakes and tributaries surrounding the James Mine, concluded at the end of June 2018. Site costs have been partly offset by third party income earned by the Company at its rail car repair facility in Sept-Iles, Quebec. Corporate and administrative costs continue to decline, reflecting a reduction in staff levels and a continuing rationalization of office space and related costs. The Company made no capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment on its mining properties during the current quarter. The Company continues to conduct the expenditures required to maintain its mineral claims in good standing. A number of non-core mineral claims have been dropped or surrendered. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 18:25:01 UTC 0 Latest news "Economy & Forex" 02:48p Financials, energy lead Wall Street bounce RE 02:40p USDA UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Secretary Perdue Statement on Beef Processing Facility in Holcomb, Kansas PU 02:39p Stocks rise as oil demand offsets recession fears; sterling tumbles RE 02:38p Fed's Barkin says watching growth, monitoring impact of last rate cut RE 02:38p Stocks rise as oil demand offsets recession fears; sterling tumbles RE 02:34p Global stocks rise as oil demand offsets recession fears; sterling tumbles RE 02:31p NFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : What's the Point of Currency Realignment? PU 02:26p LABRADOR IRON MINES : Reports First Quarter Results PU 02:26p LABRADOR IRON MINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 PU 02:26p LABRADOR IRON MINES : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 PU