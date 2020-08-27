Labrador Iron Mines : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 0 08/27/2020 | 05:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 Dated: August 27, 2020 GENERAL This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (collectively, with its subsidiaries, the "Company") for the three months ended June 30, 2020. All currency amounts in this discussion are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. All references to tonnes are dry metric tonnes ("dmt"), unless otherwise indicated. All numerical references to years are "calendar" years, unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. OVERVIEW Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited ("LIMH"), through its majority owned subsidiaries Labrador Iron Mines Limited ("LIM") and Schefferville Mines Inc. ("SMI"), is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore projects in the central part of the Labrador Trough region, one of the major iron ore producing regions in the world, situated in the Menihek area in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the Province of Quebec, centered near the town of Schefferville, Quebec. LIM owns extensive iron ore resources as well as mineral exploration claims in Newfoundland and Labrador and in Quebec (collectively, the "Schefferville Projects"). LIM holds measured and indicated DSO mineral resources of approximately 55 million tonnes at an average grade of 56.8% Fe and inferred resources of 5.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 55.6% Fe on its Schefferville Projects. LIM also holds approximately 50 million tonnes in historical resources in various deposits. [See "Qualified Persons and Technical Reports" section below]. In addition, LIM holds the Elizabeth Taconite Project, which has an inferred mineral resource estimate (as at June 15, 2013) of 620 million tonnes at an average grade of 31.8% Fe. The Schefferville Projects comprise numerous different iron ore deposits of varying sizes divided into separate portions, one within the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the other within the Province of Quebec, which were all part of the original Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") direct shipping operations which reported producing in excess of 150 million tons of lump and sinter fine ore between 1954 and 1982, and formed part of the 250 million tons of historical reserves and resources previously identified by IOC. The Company's Schefferville Projects are connected by a direct rail line from the Company's Silver Yards rail siding to the Port of Sept-Iles on the Atlantic Ocean and benefit from established infrastructure, including, the town, airport, roads, hydro power and rail service. The Company's original plans for its Schefferville Projects envisioned the development and mining of the various deposits in stages. Stage 1 comprised the deposits closest to existing infrastructure located at or near LIM's Silver Yards rail siding and processing site, near Menihek in Labrador, and involved mining of the James and Redmond deposits. Mining of the James deposit commenced in 2011 and in the three-year period of 2011, 2012 and 2013 LIM produced a total of 3.6 million dry metric tonnes of iron ore, all of which was railed to Sept-Iles and sold in 23 cape-size shipments into the China spot market. LIM has not undertaken mining operations since 2013, primarily due to volatile iron ore market conditions, but maintains its properties on a stand-by care and maintenance basis and, subject to securing financing, plans to resume mining operations when economic conditions warrant. In January 2020, the price of iron ore declined from approximately US$90/tonne (62% Fe CFR China basis) to US$80/tonne, due to the initial impact of the emerging Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in a short-term curb in China's steel production due to public health measures. By mid-February, however, steel production in China began to increase again, based on significant government stimulus programs and an improving domestic public health situation. By the end of July, China was on track to break its previous annual record of steel production and associated iron ore imports. In July alone, China imported 112.7 million tonnes of iron ore and produced 93.4 million tonnes of crude steel, both representing monthly records and an increase of 24% and 9% respectively over the same month in 2019. On the supply side, the market experienced another Brazilian supply disruption in the spring of 2020. Brazil has been particularly hard-hit by Covid-19, which has significantly interrupted the country's iron ore production. The net effect of Brazil's production disruption has been another supply deficit in the global iron ore market. The cumulative impact of robust demand in China and tighter than anticipated supply has led to a significant increase in the price of iron ore. By late August 2020 the price had reached US$128/tonne, representing a more than 40% increase during the year. Analysts are increasingly confident that the current market dynamics of strong China demand and tighter than previously anticipated supply will support a robust iron ore market throughout the remainder 2020. Meanwhile, the Company continues to conduct the expenditures required to maintain its mineral claims in good standing, although a number of non-core mineral claims have been dropped or surrendered. LIM's former James Mine and the Silver Yards processing facility have been in progressive reclamation since the termination of mining at the James Mine at the end of 2013. LIM has now substantially completed its environmental regulatory requirements relating to rehabilitation of the former James Mine, Redmond Mine and the Silver Yards processing site and related infrastructure. A modest rehabilitation program of top-soil spreading with seeding and re-vegetation is currently underway during the summer of 2020. Completion of this program will depend on the evolving Covid-19 pandemic and associated developments. LIM is following the instructions and advice of Provincial and Federal health authorities, as well as industry-wide best practice guidelines, to help limit the spread of Covid-19 and protect local communities. HOUSTON IRON ORE PROPERTY The Houston property ("Houston"), is situated in Labrador about 25 km southeast of the town of Schefferville. Together with the Malcolm Deposit, considered to be its northwest extension, the Houston deposits are estimated to contain a resource of 40.6 million tonnes grading 57.6% iron ("Fe"). [Refer to "Qualified Persons" section below.] The capital investment to put Houston into production is relatively modest, and the lead time for development relatively short, compared with most other iron ore projects under development in the Labrador Trough. Subject to securing financing, the Company plans to pursue development of the Houston Project and resume mining operations when economic conditions warrant. The revised development plan is based on lower-cost dry crushing and screening only. LIM has identified a higher- grade component of this resource, 20 million tonnes at an average grade of 62% Fe, at a 58% cut-off grade, that is 2 amenable to dry crushing and screening. The initial mine plan will focus on this higher-grade component. The Houston deposits also contain harder ore than the James mine and are anticipated to produce a larger proportion of premium lump product. When in full production, the Houston-Malcolm deposits are expected to produce consistent saleable product of about 2 million tonnes per year, with an initial mine-life of 10 years. In 2012, following the submission of a project registration to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for the development of the Houston #1 and #2 deposits, including a haul road and a new railway siding, the Minister of Environment and Conservation informed the Company that, in accordance with the Environmental Protection Act, the Houston 1 and 2 Deposits Mining Project was released from further environmental assessment, subject to a number of conditions. The Closure and Rehabilitation Plan for the Houston 1 and Houston 2 deposits has been approved to allow for initial development. In order to fully develop the Company's Houston Project, the Closure and Rehabilitation Plan for the Houston 3 deposit must be approved by the Newfoundland Department of Natural Resources. The Malcolm deposit, included in the Houston project, has not been permitted by the Province of Quebec and is proposed to be developed in the second half of the project timeline. LIM has existing life-of-mine rail agreements with Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railway ("QNS&L") and TSH for the transport of iron ore across the 235 km TSH railway and the 350 km QNS&L railway to the Port of Sept-Iles. These agreements are currently suspended until LIM's mining operations resume. LIM is also seeking additional amendments to be effective when the suspended contracts are reactivated. There are no assurances that LIM will be successful in negotiating such additional amendments to the commercial terms of its major contracts on reasonable or acceptable terms, or at all. The port handling arrangements for the future shipment of LIM's iron ore production remain subject to ongoing evaluation and finalization. The Company continues to evaluate different options for the unloading, stockpiling and ship loading of the Company's iron ore products at the Port of Sept-Iles. These potential options include renewal of a port access agreement with IOC, use of the Société Ferrovaire et Portuaire de Pointe Noire ("SFPPN", a public private partnership) port assets (which include the Wabush yard, dumper and loader, the Bloom Lake dumper and loader and the Arnaud Railway which connects that part of the Port to the QNS&L railroad) and/or use of the Port's new multiuser deep water dock and/or other facilities in the Port of Sept-Iles. Use of such facilities would require negotiation of a new agreement(s) with IOC, SFPPN and/or the Port. In December 2016, the Company recorded an impairment reversal of mineral property interests in the amount of $26,999,999, prior to taking into consideration the effect of the newly granted royalty valued at $7,000,000, based on management's estimate of the fair value of the Company's projects using various valuation approaches, including comparative market transactions and a discounted cash flow analysis, resulting in an adjusted net carrying value of $20,000,000 for such mineral property interests as at December 31, 2016. In assessing the fair value of the Company's mineral property interests in December 2016, the Company's discounted cash flow model assumed annual production from the Houston Project of approximately 2.0 million tonnes of saleable product per year for ten years at an assumed average long term iron ore price of US$90 per tonne (62% Fe CFR China basis) using a risk adjusted discount rate of 15% and a CAD/US exchange rate of 0.75. This assessment was made in the context of market conditions and trends then prevailing. The carrying value of the Company's mineral property interests was assessed for impairment at March 31, 2017. The year end impairment assessment took into consideration that the iron ore price had declined to an average of approximately US$65 per tonne. Accordingly, based on the prevailing market conditions, an impairment of $19,999,999 on mineral property interests was recorded effective March 31, 2017. 3 The carrying value of the Company's mineral property interests was assessed at March 31, 2019 and at March 31, 2020. Despite an improvement in the spot price of iron ore to above USD$100 per tonne the iron ore market continued to experience significant volatility in 2019 and considerable economic uncertainty existed in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the full impairment of the Company's mineral property interests was maintained at March 31, 2020, pending further evidence of the sustainability of such improved iron ore market and general economic conditions. The carrying value of the Company's mineral property interests was assessed again at June 30, 2020, as the spot price of iron ore again exceeded USD$100 per tonne, however an impairment reversal of the Company's mineral property interests was not recorded, pending confirmation of the sustainability of the improved iron ore market conditions. In the event the iron ore price continues to be strong, the Company will consider recognizing an impairment reversal of its mineral property interests. Development of the Houston Project is subject to the availability of development financing, and securing such financing requires market confidence that an improved level of iron ore prices will be sustained. There are no assurances that the Company will be successful in obtaining the required financing and if it is unable to obtain such financing, the development of Houston will be postponed. ELIZABETH TACONITE PROPERTY The Elizabeth taconite deposit ("Elizabeth"), is located approximately four km west of LIM's former James Mine. During the 2011 and 2012 field seasons, LIM's exploration efforts and drill programs identified a large iron orebody, leading to its first independent Inferred mineral resource estimate (as at June 15, 2013) comprising two adjacent deposit areas. Approximately 620 million inferred tonnes at an average grade of 31.8% Fe have been estimated in Elizabeth No. 1 and a potential 350 million to 600 million tonnes at an average grade 31.9% Fe have been estimated in Elizabeth No. 2. [Refer to "Qualified Persons" section below.] The initial Elizabeth target measures approximately four km long and is made of magnetite and hematite dominant zones. There is significant potential for resource expansion as the deposit remains open along strike to the northwest and southeast. Elizabeth represents an opportunity to develop a major new taconite operation in the Schefferville region of the Labrador Trough. The Elizabeth property location is advantageous, and has direct access to existing roads, rail bed and power line corridor. Taconites require upgrading through a concentrator involving a major capital investment which would produce a high- grade saleable iron ore product higher than 68% Fe, which would attract premium prices in the current iron ore market. Development of the Elizabeth Project would be subject to the availability of development and construction financing. There are no assurances that LIM would be successful in obtaining the required financing for the further development and potential construction of the Elizabeth Project. REQUIREMENT FOR WORKING CAPITAL AND DEVELOPMENT FINANCING From a corporate perspective, the Company is cognizant that its operations will need to be funded on a stand-by basis. The Company is funding its ongoing site standby and general corporate and administrative activities from the proceeds of sale of surplus non-core assets and the release of restricted cash. If the Company is unable to generate sufficient proceeds from the sale of surplus non-core assets or the release of restricted cash, or otherwise obtain adequate financing, the Company may be required to curtail all its operations and activities. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 21:17:01 UTC 0 Latest news "Economy & Forex" 05:54p Americans Cut Back as Many Await Stimulus Checks DJ 05:39p U.S. labor market recovery slowing; economists urge more fiscal stimulus RE 05:35p Americans Cut Back as Many Await Stimulus Checks DJ 05:30p Utilities Up After Fed's Inflation Shift -- Utilities Roundup DJ 05:29p Communications Services Down As Netflix Gives Back Some Gains -- Communications Services Roundup DJ 05:26p Tech Up As Tesla, Microsoft Continue Mega-Cap Rally -- Tech Roundup DJ 05:21p Financials Up After Fed Adjusts Inflation-Targeting Protocol -- Financials Roundup DJ 05:18p Labrador Iron Mines Reports First Quarter 2020 Results PU 05:18p Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 PU 05:18p LABRADOR IRON MINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 PU