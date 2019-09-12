Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lace Up for Local Students and HBCUs at the 36th Annual Chicago UNCF Walk for Education

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- #LaceUp4UNCF (United Negro College Fund) at the  36th annual Chicago UNCF Walk for Education scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at Burnham Park, Grove 7. More than 700 public, corporate and community leaders will go the extra mile in providing higher education opportunities to area students, including event emcees Leon Rodgers, iHeart and Christian Farr, NBC5.

“This event will provide scholarships for under-represented youth to attend college and is another example of the impact UNCF has in the communities across Chicago, said Priscilla Stratten, area development director, UNCF.

Whether you walk or run, there will be activities for everyone, including a fitness warm-up, kid’s zone and music by DJ Vince Adams.

UNCF has been changing lives for generations by enabling more than 450,000 students to graduate from college since it was founded. Last academic year, thanks to the commitment of UNCF stakeholders and sponsors, Chicago students received more than $612,000 in scholarships. This year’s event is made possible with support from community sponsors: Grosvenor, Aldi, Wintrust, Discover, Aramark, BMO Harris Associated Bank, Northern Trust, CHA, Nan McKay, NBC5, iHeart Media, Inc., Chicago Park District, American Airlines, and the Chicago Defender.

For more information on how you can support the efforts of the Chicago area office of UNCF, visit: www.UNCF.org/Chicago

Cynetra McMillian
United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF)
202-854.0007
cynetra.mcmillian@uncf.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA US Leads Charge in Automotive Supplier Diversity at 20th Annual MatchMaker Event
PU
02:47pASTALDI : Information provided pursuant to art. 114, subsection 1, of the consolidated finance act (tuf)
PU
02:47pForging peace through friendships and a social challenge
GL
02:47pPHYSICIANS' EDUCATION RESOURCE® : Announces Agenda for 3rd Annual New York Cardio-Endo-Renal Collaborative
BU
02:46pKimball International to Participate in the CL King Investor Conference on September 19th in New York
GL
02:46pInvestigation of DXC Technology Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
02:45pCALL OF DUTY : Modern Warfare Multiplayer Beta Starts Today
BU
02:45pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. - KPTI
GL
02:44pBENGAL ENERGY : IIROC Trading Halt - BNG
AQ
02:44pERI : Brings Circular Economy Innovations to Texas
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Regulators Split on Return of MAX Jet -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group