Lace Up for Local Students and HBCUs at the 36th Annual Chicago UNCF Walk for Education

Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- #LaceUp4UNCF (United Negro College Fund) at the 36th annual Chicago UNCF Walk for Education scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at Burnham Park, Grove 7. More than 700 public, corporate and community leaders will go the extra mile in providing higher education opportunities to area students, including event emcees Leon Rodgers, iHeart and Christian Farr, NBC5.

“This event will provide scholarships for under-represented youth to attend college and is another example of the impact UNCF has in the communities across Chicago, said Priscilla Stratten, area development director, UNCF.

Whether you walk or run, there will be activities for everyone, including a fitness warm-up, kid’s zone and music by DJ Vince Adams.

UNCF has been changing lives for generations by enabling more than 450,000 students to graduate from college since it was founded. Last academic year, thanks to the commitment of UNCF stakeholders and sponsors, Chicago students received more than $612,000 in scholarships. This year’s event is made possible with support from community sponsors: Grosvenor, Aldi, Wintrust, Discover, Aramark, BMO Harris Associated Bank, Northern Trust, CHA, Nan McKay, NBC5, iHeart Media, Inc., Chicago Park District, American Airlines, and the Chicago Defender.

For more information on how you can support the efforts of the Chicago area office of UNCF, visit: www.UNCF.org/Chicago

Cynetra McMillian United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-854.0007 cynetra.mcmillian@uncf.org