Lack of affordable inventory continues to hamper NYS housing market growth

09/20/2019 | 11:23am EDT

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a result of nearly four years of rising median sales prices, a shortage of affordable homes is affecting total home sales, according to the housing market report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®.

The median sales price has risen 44 consecutive months, escalating 8.0 percent in August to $296,900 in a year-over-year comparison. New listings in the Empire State have declined 2.8 percent to 18,117 units.

Low interest rates, which have fallen to 3.62 percent on a 30-year fixed mortgage, according to Freddie Mac, historically would entice buyers into the housing market. So far, lower interest rates haven’t been enough in New York State as closed sales dropped 8.3 percent from 14,708 units to 13,492 compared to this time last year.  Pending sales are also down 1.1 percent in year-over-year comparisons, yet are slightly up for the year, increasing 1.5 percent to 95,429 properties year-to-date.

Days on the market continues to hold steady from August of 2018 at 61 days while months supply of inventory fell 3.0 percent to 6.4 months.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data 

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 60,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.         

Contact:
Scott Morlock
Director of Communications 
518-463-0300x208 office
smorlock@nysar.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0008d33d-029d-417a-850f-e002b2accbc9

Primary Logo

New York State August Housing Statistics

New York State August Housing Statistics

© GlobeNewswire 2019
