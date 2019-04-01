Lady of Justice Award Winners Celebrated at LegalShield's “A Better World” Conference in Dallas

Top LegalShield Associates Awarded In Key Performance Categories

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal plans for individuals, families and small businesses, honored the company’s top independent associates with the coveted Lady of Justice award during its annual international convention, themed “A Better World,” last week in Dallas, Texas. The event brought together over 5,000 associates across the U.S. and Canada for three days of engagement with leading expert speakers, specialized professional development training and networking opportunities.

“Our associates play a critical role in the success of LegalShield,” said Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield. “Each year at our convention, we celebrate their efforts to provide equal access to the liberty, equality, opportunity, and justice that every human deserves. It is only fitting that we recognize the top Associates who help us carry out our mission and perform at record breaking levels.”

From the convention stage, the highest ranked associates in key categories were bestowed the Lady of Justice award, named to reflect LegalShield’s critical mission to make justice accessible to everyone by offering affordable legal counsel when they need it. This year’s recipients are:

Top Recruiter: This award recognizes the Top Associates, both Personal and Power Team, who secured the largest number of new recruits during the calendar year.

Kenny and Tabatha Spurlock – Personal

Brian and Melissa Carruthers – Power Team

LevelUP Qualifications: This award recognizes the Top Associates, both Personal and Power Team organizations, with the highest percentage of recruits who have LevelUP qualified to Senior Associate.

Joe and Gale Lovejoy – Personal

Carolyn Livesay – Power Team

Rank Advancement: This award recognizes the Top Associates, both Personal and Power Team organizations, with the most associate rank advances during the calendar year.

Pamela Smith – Personal

Timmer Halligan – Power Team Volume

Timber C. Mosley - Power Team Percentage

Top Producer: This award recognizes the Top Associates with the largest number of plan sales within a calendar year in four distinct categories: Legal, IDShield, Small Business and Group.

Randy and Pam Wells – Legal

Shakira and Sean Walker – IDShield

Natalie James – Small Business

John and Lisa Schiller – Group

Retention: This award recognizes the Top Associates, both Personal and Power Team organizations, with the highest active membership rate.

James Warnick – Personal

Tonya and Jeremiah Mack – Power Team

New Groups Opened: This category recognizes associates who help protect and empower small business owners and their employees.

Dana M. Swarner – Small Group

Marty Gilano – Large Group

Trainer of the Year: This award recognizes the top group trainer.

Mindy Rogers

About LegalShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s largest providers of subscription legal plans covering more than 4.375 million people. IDShield’s identity theft solution for individuals and families has more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. In addition, 34,000 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to qualified law firms and their attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself online services, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and 4 provinces in Canada that members can access at a fraction of typical law firm hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of Licensed Private Investigators to restore a member’s identity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005545/en/