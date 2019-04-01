Lady of Justice Award Winners Celebrated at LegalShield's “A Better World” Conference in Dallas

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable
legal plans for individuals, families and small businesses, honored the
company’s top independent associates with the coveted Lady of Justice
award during its annual international convention, themed “A Better
World,” last week in Dallas, Texas. The event brought together over
5,000 associates across the U.S. and Canada for three days of engagement
with leading expert speakers, specialized professional development
training and networking opportunities.
“Our associates play a critical role in the success of LegalShield,”
said Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield. “Each year at our convention, we
celebrate their efforts to provide equal access to the liberty,
equality, opportunity, and justice that every human deserves. It is only
fitting that we recognize the top Associates who help us carry out our
mission and perform at record breaking levels.”
From the convention stage, the highest ranked associates in key
categories were bestowed the Lady of Justice award, named to reflect
LegalShield’s critical mission to make justice accessible to everyone by
offering affordable legal counsel when they need it. This year’s
recipients are:
Top Recruiter: This award recognizes the Top Associates, both
Personal and Power Team, who secured the largest number of new recruits
during the calendar year.
Kenny and Tabatha Spurlock – Personal
Brian and Melissa Carruthers – Power Team
LevelUP Qualifications: This award recognizes the Top Associates,
both Personal and Power Team organizations, with the highest percentage
of recruits who have LevelUP qualified to Senior Associate.
Joe and Gale Lovejoy – Personal
Carolyn Livesay – Power Team
Rank Advancement: This award recognizes the Top Associates, both
Personal and Power Team organizations, with the most associate rank
advances during the calendar year.
Pamela Smith – Personal
Timmer Halligan – Power Team Volume
Timber C. Mosley - Power Team Percentage
Top Producer: This award recognizes the Top Associates with the
largest number of plan sales within a calendar year in four distinct
categories: Legal, IDShield, Small Business and Group.
Randy and Pam Wells – Legal
Shakira and Sean Walker – IDShield
Natalie James – Small Business
John and Lisa Schiller – Group
Retention: This award recognizes the Top Associates, both
Personal and Power Team organizations, with the highest active
membership rate.
James Warnick – Personal
Tonya and Jeremiah Mack – Power Team
New Groups Opened: This category recognizes associates who help
protect and empower small business owners and their employees.
Dana M. Swarner – Small Group
Marty Gilano – Large Group
Trainer of the Year: This award recognizes the top group trainer.
About LegalShield
A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal
protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s largest providers of
subscription legal plans covering more than 4.375 million people.
IDShield’s identity theft solution for individuals and families has more
than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than
141,000 businesses. In addition, 34,000 companies offer LegalShield and
IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and
identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.
LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to qualified law firms and
their attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in family
matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer
protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues.
Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself online services, LegalShield
has dedicated law firms in 50 states and 4 provinces in Canada that
members can access at a fraction of typical law firm hourly rates.
IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is
the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of Licensed
Private Investigators to restore a member’s identity.
