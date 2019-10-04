Lafarge : Africa Re-launches its improved cement product, SUPASET

As part of its commitment to continuously drive excellence and innovation in the manufacturing industry, Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the re-launch of its newly improved Supaset cement product into the Nigerian market.

The new Supaset cement, now in horizontal bags, is the first cement formulation specifically positioned for block making. Supaset has continued to deliver superior performance to block makers and like other Lafarge Africa brands, consistent quality. The product is tailor-made to complement the efforts and promote the businesses of artisans, specifically block makers and other building construction workers.

The CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr. Michel Puchercos during the event said: 'The introduction of this improved formulation - Supaset is in line with the 'Growth' pillar of Lafarge Africa's Strategy 2022 - Building for Growth - which aims to drive profitable growth and accelerate our performance in key areas. Providing such a product for our customers is in keeping with our commitment to excellence. This is a remarkable moment. A great achievement that we all are proud of.'

Puchercos further stated, 'For 60 years, Lafarge Africa has continued to lead technological advancement in the Nigerian manufacturing sector. Our global presence and Research Centre in Lyon, France provides a unique opportunity for us to deliver in line with best practices and create innovative products and solutions that deliver more value to our customers.'

'The new Supaset is a solution to the long yearnings of our customers, especially block makers who have lost investments as a result of cement products that do not guarantee the strength needed for construction of buildings and other strong high concrete construction works.' he concluded.

Also speaking at the event, the Commercial Director of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr. Gbenga Onimowo acknowledged that the new product is in response to customer needs and in line with global industry standards.

'We launched Supaset because we have a unique understanding of the needs of our customers and our end users. With our access to global best practices, innovative solutions from the LafargeHolcim group, we were able to identify and introduce Supaset to take the lead and provide real solutions in construction. We understand the huge losses that people have to deal with due to the lack of cement formulation that guarantees fast setting and superior quality.' He said.

'Supaset, just like the name rightly suggests, is a rapid-setting cement that enables blocks dry and set fast, while retaining its quality and ensuring no cracks and breakages thus making it the only cement with such capabilities in the market today. The desire to further secure and grow our market share within this segment took us back to the drawing board and the result is what we are experiencing today, the re-launch of an improved Supaset. Supaset has superior value, sets fast and enables the production of ready to use blocks within 24 hours!' Gbenga stated.

In speaking about the outstanding features of the product, Gbenga further stated: 'This improved formulation has been tried, tested and is trusted by all our customers, including block makers. The brands unique value propositions of Supa strong, Supa quality & Supa Value guarantees that Supaset is the ideal choice for high strength concrete for advanced construction works. Lafarge Africa continues to lead in innovation and creativity, we are equally proud to present this newly improved product in horizontal cement bags, the first-of -its-kind in Nigeria.''

In addition to launching the new look bag and an improved product performance, Lafarge Africa is also rolling out a new Marketing Communications campaign across conventional and new media channels. Lafarge Elephant Supaset is now positioned as 'The Chairman for the construction of solid structures' As the first specialized cement for block making, precast moulds & concrete applications, Elephant Supaset reaffirms Lafarge's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction as the relaunch for this revolutionary brand is hinged on customer feedback.

Onimowo also added that the superior qualities of Supaset have pitched the product above other brands in the market, making it the perfect choice of our customers.

Lafarge Africa Plc recently organized a Sustainability Forum in partnership with Geocycle™ Nigeria, the Sustainability Centre of the Lagos Business School and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group to emphasize the potential of the circular economy to limit environmental impacts, reduce waste, create more jobs, and foster industries that are more resilient.

