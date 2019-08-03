Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lafarge : Africa Records N308BN Turnover in FY 2018, holds AGM on 22 July, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2019 | 09:15am EDT

Lafarge Africa Plc, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, has declared revenue of N308.4 billion.

The Company's operating profit increased by 215% for the year ended December 2018. The financial report of the company for the year under review reflected a stabilization of cement selling price in addition to 9% growth in cement dispatched in Nigeria.

In addition, improvements in cost and execution of the company's new route to market had a positive impact on operating profit, which increased from N7.9 billion in 2017 to N24.8 billion in 2018. Despite financing cost incurred during the year, the outlook of the Company's operations showed significant improvement.

Addressing shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Mobolaji Balogun assured shareholders that the Board and Management will continue to drive improvements in results.

'Despite the challenging economic and regulatory operating environment, the Company has continued to make significant progress on a number of fronts, thereby ensuring solid operating performance. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margins in the Nigerian operations stood at 27% at close of the year, resulting from a stable pricing environment, stabilizing industrial operations, the use of alternative energy and the implementation of our commercial and logistics performance improvement plan,' Balogun said.

Other items discussed at the AGM include the proposal by Lafarge Africa to sell Lafarge South Africa Holding Limited (LSAH) to LafargeHolcim Group. With the proceeds from the proposed sale, it is expected that Lafarge Africa's shareholder loan as at July 31, 2019, will be completely paid off. The loan represents the only existing foreign currency loan in the books of the Company. The proposal was eventually approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders at the AGM.

On dividend for the year under review, the Chairman stated that 'on the basis of the results for the year, the Board is unable to propose dividends. With the sale of LSAH as proposed by the Board to shareholders the only debt that will remain on the books of the Company will be the second tranche of the corporate bond due for redemption in June 2021 and the subsidized loan in respect of CBN Power Intervention Funds through the Bank of Industry. This significant reduction in debt holds prospects for dividend distribution in future'.

In his submission, the Managing Director of Lafarge Africa, Mr. Michel Puchercos appreciated the understanding showed by the shareholders in approving the Board's proposals. He maintained that Management is determined to deliver on the trust expressed by the shareholders.

'We are delighted with the understanding by our shareholders on the need to focus our business in Nigeria. The approval of the proposed sale of Lafarge South Africa by the shareholders will cut debts service obligation and curtail substantially financial charges which will have positive impact on liquidity and the opportunity to expand our operations in Nigeria.' Puchercos affirmed.

Disclaimer

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 03 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2019 13:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC
BU
10:11aInsurance, economy, tariffs weigh on Berkshire Hathaway
RE
10:08aInsurance, economy, tariffs weigh on Berkshire Hathaway
RE
10:01aKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 9
BU
10:00aROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – EGBN
GL
09:46aKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eros International PLC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before August 20
BU
09:37aJPMorgan in pole position to lead WeWork IPO after debt offering -sources
RE
09:31aKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 23
BU
09:30aINDIAN OIL : Sandeep Kumar Gupta takes over as Director (Finance) at IndianOil
PU
09:16aKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against CareDx, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Do Activist Investors Target Female CEOs? -- WSJ
2ROSS STORES : ROSS STORES : Man gets federal prison for Ross Stores insider trading
3APPLE : Insurance, economy, tariffs weigh on Berkshire Hathaway
4RENAULT : RENAULT : In Talks On Nissan
5PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. : PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : U.S. shale shippers will pay surcharge..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group