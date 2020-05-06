LafargeHolcim : Invests in Building the Workforce of Tomorrow

Awards 2020-2021 Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarships

LafargeHolcim today announced the names of the eight recipients of the 37th Annual Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship, an award open to children of employees of LafargeHolcim companies in the US.

“Congratulations to each of this year’s Gygi and von Wyss Scholarship winners, all extraordinary leaders in their communities and schools,” said Jay Moreau, CEO of the US ACM Business. “We are very proud of these students—tomorrow’s innovators, leaders and stewards of our society and environment—and proud to contribute to the development of the skills they need to not only pursue their highest potential but also careers that interest and inspire them.”

This year’s recipients included:

Andrew Arendt, son of Jayme Arendt, Director of Human Resources, Illinois

William Bottom, son of James Bottom, Operations Manager, Maryland

Grayson Coulter, son of Benni Coulter, Administrative Assistant, Kansas

Angela Garza, daughter of Jose Garza, Regional Category Manager, Michigan

Cameron Grisham, daughter of Ronald Copeland, Maintenance Technician, Texas

Juliana Neniel, daughter of Joel Neniel, Manager, Cement Production, Texas

Hanna Hissa, daughter of Matthew Hissa, Performance Manager, Illinois

Karla Pineda, daughter of Carlos Pineda Pineda, Senior Terminal Manager, Colorado

“It’s essential to invest in the education of the next generation, and with the rising costs of higher education, scholarships are more important than ever to help reduce the impact and assist in these students’ success,” said Jamie Gentoso, CEO, US Cement. “This is an important benefit for our employees, and we cherish this opportunity to help support them and their families.”

Each winner will receive a financial scholarship worth $6,000 for the 2020-2021 academic year and will be eligible to continue receiving the scholarship for an additional three years based on continuous academic performance. This scholarship was originally established in 1983 to recognize the accomplishments of the children of Holcim employees. Since then, the scholarship program has been expanded to include children of employees of all LafargeHolcim companies in the US. The award honors the memories of Hans Gygi and Marc R. von Wyss, two former leaders of Holcim and its predecessor companies.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company. It has four businesses: cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete as well as advanced solutions and products that include precast concrete, asphalt and mortar. With its broad portfolio LafargeHolcim solves the toughest challenges facing masons, builders, architects and engineers, bringing industry-leading innovations and services to customers challenged by urbanization, population growth and the demand for sustainability. Headquartered in Switzerland and with leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

In the United States, LafargeHolcim companies include close to 350 sites in 43 states and employ 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005529/en/