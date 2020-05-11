LafargeHolcim: Time for Solidarity, Time to Share profit with workers!

On the eve of the LafargeHolcim Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2020 in Switzerland, their workers and contract workers around the world represented by BWI, IndustriAll and the EFBWW are making an urgent appeal to the Shareholders of LafargeHolcim in a joint statement: in this time of global pandemic, LH should protect jobs; pay wages to all workers; and, ensure workers' safety and health at work including free medical services and sick leaves for all its workers around the world including the contract workers.

'In this time of global pandemic, LafargeHolcim should meet its obligations towards its workers and social protection by sharing their profit with their workers. Many of LafargeHolcim employees, to ensure continuity of service, have to adapt to difficult conditions under lockdown conditions. The social security are urgently needed for hospital and health infrastructures to protect workers and the public. Corporate social responsibility starts in the workplace so LafargeHolcim should pay a living wage for worker, ensure permanent jobs to manage risks and enable the worker to provide nutritious food to keep him/herself and his/her family healthy. LafargeHolcim 60.000 contract workers should have the right to a secure jobs; right to sick leave; and access to health services. It is high time for concrete measures to put workers before profit' says Ambet Yuson, BWI General Secretary.

'This is truly shocking and was never seen in some countries where people have to take their leave of absence from 2021. This is unbelievable. Human exploitation has no limits. It is time to swiftly sign an International Framework Agreement and set up a global trade union committee to stop this frenzy for profit. Stop human exploitation! ', says Pierre Cuppens, President of the ACV-BiE and Chair of the BWI Ad Hoc Global Cement Union Network.

The BWI encourages all affiliates to use the material it has prepared:

Advisory to LafargeHolcim how its COVID - 19 action plan HEALTH, COST & CASH can be improved, protecting its workers during COVID - 19 pandemic



Flyer with comparison of earnings in 2019 of the LafargeHolcim CEO, Jan Jenisch and workers in India, Uganda and Zimbabwe and,

The LafargeHolcim price of profit between 2015 and 2019

The Statement in EN