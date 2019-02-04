LafargeHolcim : completes two further bolt-on acquisitions

Regulatory News:
On February 1, 2019, LafargeHolcim acquired Transit Mix Concrete Co., a
leading supplier of building materials in Colorado and subsidiary of
Continental Materials Corporation. The acquisition will strengthen
LafargeHolcim’s position in a dynamic and growing building materials
market of the United States. As part of the transaction, LafargeHolcim
takes ownership of Transit’s seven ready-mix concrete plants and a sand
quarry. Transit Mix has more than 180 employees.
In January 2019, LafargeHolcim acquired the precast and ready-mix
concrete businesses of Alfons Greten Betonwerk in Northern Germany.
Greten operates one precast and one ready-mix concrete plant in the
state of Lower Saxony. The acquisition is highly complementary to
LafargeHolcim’s existing portfolio and will strengthen its existing
Solutions and Products segment in the region. Greten employs around 100
people.
Jan Jenisch, CEO: “In line with our Strategy 2022 – ‘Building for
Growth’, these acquisitions will generate synergies with LafargeHolcim’s
existing operations. With these further bolt-on acquisitions we are
delivering on our commitment to accelerate growth in the Ready-Mix
Concrete and Aggregates segments. I am pleased to welcome all new
employees to LafargeHolcim.”
