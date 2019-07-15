LafargeHolcim : to acquire one of the leading Romanian precast producers

Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim (Paris:LHN) has signed an agreement with ORESA for the acquisition of Somaco, one of Romania’s leading precast concrete producers. The transaction will allow LafargeHolcim to develop its position on the Romanian building materials market, where the company is already present in the cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates segments.

Jan Jenisch, CEO of LafargeHolcim: “This is our sixth bolt-on acquisition this year and we are delivering on our commitment to further develop our Solutions & Products business segment as part of Strategy 2022 – ‘Building for Growth’. The acquisition enables LafargeHolcim to enter Romania’s fast growing precast concrete market and to become an integrated solutions provider for our local customers.”

Somaco has leading positions and operates five precast concrete plants and one plant for aerated blocks in Romania. The company reported net sales of EUR 56 million in 2018 and has 750 employees. It has a strong portfolio of precast solutions for bridges, tunnels, subways and logistics platforms and supplies products for the residential sector. Romania’s precast segment is expected to grow over the coming years thanks to the country’s high construction and infrastructure needs.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2019.

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions. We are active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions & Products.

With leading positions in all regions of the world and a balanced portfolio between developing and mature markets, LafargeHolcim offers a broad range of high-quality building materials and solutions. LafargeHolcim experts solve the challenges that customers face around the world, whether they are building individual homes or major infrastructure projects. Demand for LafargeHolcim materials and solutions is driven by global population growth, urbanization, improved living standards and sustainable construction. Around 75,000 people work for the company in around 80 countries.

ORESA is family-owned equity investment company with Swedish roots, active in Romania since 1997.

ORESA’s investment strategy is to develop, together with strong entrepreneurs and management teams, market leading companies in favorite sectors such as business services, financial services, construction materials, FMCG or retail & distribution. Besides Somaco, the company’s current portfolio consists of four companies that are market leaders in their sectors: La Fantana, RTC, Romanian Business Consult and Kiwi Finance. ORESA has previously owned companies such as Fabryo-Atlas, Duraziv, Motoractive, Credisson, Flanco, Brewery Holding (Ciuc) and Medicover.

