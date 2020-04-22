Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lagarde draws line on how far ECB largesse can go

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 04:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank President Lagarde addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde drew the line on how far the ECB could go in helping virus-stricken euro zone countries on Wednesday, saying lending to governments directly would be illegal and handing out cash to citizens difficult.

The ECB is on course to buy 1.1 trillion euros (967.64 billion pounds) worth of mainly sovereign bonds this year to keep credit cheap for governments, households and companies struggling with the pandemic. It has pledged to do even more if needed.

With the Bank of England already lending to its own government, investors have been speculating about which other central banks would follow suit as the world grapples with the worst recession in almost a century.

But Lagarde drew the line at buying debt directly from euro zone governments and poured cold water on the notion of "helicopter money" drops for households.

"The Treaties have been understood to mean that primary market purchase of government debt, i.e. the direct financing of governments, would undermine the capability of this objective to encourage such disciplined budgetary policy," she said in a letter to a member of the EU Parliament published on Wednesday.

This suggested the ECB would continue hoovering up bonds only on the secondary market even if it comes close to owning a third of the debt of countries such as Germany and Portugal.

Writing to another member of parliament, Lagarde added that the provision of helicopter money has never been discussed by the ECB policymakers and proposals floated so far in the public debate lacked concretness.

"In many cases, these proposals do not fully address the associated operational, accounting and legal complexities nor provide a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis of the full economic and monetary impact," Lagarde said.

The ECB has been the main source of stimulus for the euro zone's economy since the coronavirus crisis started. Squabbling EU states are moving closer to agreeing to use their joint long-term budget to restart growth but the bloc's summit on Thursday will defer any final decision on contentious details.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03aOil hits lowest this century as coronavirus crisis hammers demand
RE
10:03aPGNIG : Production start-up from Ærfugl field in Norway
PU
10:02aECB's Rehn calls for solidarity between European countries
RE
09:58aNEWS : Sky Blues begin EFL Football Manager Cup tonight - you can watch on Twitch!
PU
09:58aSURE : An EU programme for support to mitigate unemployment risks in an emergency
PU
09:53aCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : Announcement on Central Bank of Iceland purchases of Treasury bonds
PU
09:51aLagarde draws line on how far ECB largesse can go
RE
09:46aIndonesia asks importers to buy domestic diesel as coronavirus hits demand
RE
09:41aEU official says 'big divide' between member states on recovery aid
RE
09:33aRIKOLTO VECO EAST AFRICA : Why bean seeds matter in times of COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
2KERING : KERING : Sales Drop At Gucci But China Improves
3NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
4STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased
5AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group