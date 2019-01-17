Lagardère Announces Exclusive Negotiations for the Sale of Billetreduc.com

Regulatory News:

Lagardère (Paris:MMB) has entered into exclusive negotiations for the sale of Billetreduc.com to the Fnac Darty group, through its France Billet subsidiary, with a view to concluding an agreement during the first quarter of 2019. The project will be submitted for review by the relevant employee representative bodies.

As one of France’s major last minute ticket distributors with two million customers and around €8 million in revenue, the Billetreduc.com platform is a leader in the theatre segment, garnering more than 140,000 user reviews each year.

Billetreduc.com will provide cultural and leisure event ticketing specialist France Billet with a complementary offering on the expanding last minute segment, enabling it to conquer new audiences and boost its attractiveness among event organisers, as well as supporting its mission to enhance cultural diversity, discover new talent and promote access to culture for the general public.

***

The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing, production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy qualified audiences.

It is structured around four business lines: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales Brokerage; Sports and Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005523/en/