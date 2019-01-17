Lagardère Announces Exclusive Negotiations for the Sale of Billetreduc.com

Regulatory News:
Lagardère (Paris:MMB) has entered into exclusive negotiations for the
sale of Billetreduc.com to the Fnac Darty group, through its France
Billet subsidiary, with a view to concluding an agreement during the
first quarter of 2019. The project will be submitted for review by the
relevant employee representative bodies.
As one of France’s major last minute ticket distributors with two
million customers and around €8 million in revenue, the Billetreduc.com
platform is a leader in the theatre segment, garnering more than 140,000
user reviews each year.
Billetreduc.com will provide cultural and leisure event ticketing
specialist France Billet with a complementary offering on the expanding
last minute segment, enabling it to conquer new audiences and boost its
attractiveness among event organisers, as well as supporting its mission
to enhance cultural diversity, discover new talent and promote access to
culture for the general public.
